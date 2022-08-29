Bear sighted in Rock Springs neighborhood
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — What started out as a typical Wednesday in a usually quiet neighborhood in Rock Springs turned into excitement and wonder as a black bear was spotted by a longtime resident.
Homeowners of jewel-named streets were on the lookout for wildlife as children waited for the bus at various corners of the neighborhood.
Rock Springs resident Daryl Hayes was walking his black Labrador, Obby, hoping to see deer. Hayes’ friend, Nick Roich had joined them for the morning stroll.
Between Prairie Avenue and Garnet Park, Hayes spotted something.
“At first, I asked ‘What is that?’ Then I said, ‘Oh, my, that’s a bear!’” Hayes explained. “I’ve been living here for 27 years and that’s the wildest thing I’ve ever seen.”
Rock Springs Police officers arrived on the scene to help track the bear.
“We notified Game and Fish,” said Sgt. Mathew Register. “They’re aware of the situation but we believe there’s no real threat to the public.”
Hayes agreed.
“When I saw it, he minded his own business and kept going,” he said. “He didn’t want to cause any trouble.
“I’ve seen coyotes, deer and my neighbor even had a badger in their yard, but seeing that bear was really wild,” Hayes added.
Man accused of shooting at friend found not guilty
GILLETTE (WNE) — The man accused of shooting a gun at his friend has been acquitted of all charges against him.
Peter Maynard had been charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. In March, he allegedly fired a gun at his friend, Joshua Vavich, after an argument.
Thursday evening, after about two and a half hours of deliberation, a jury found him not guilty on all three charges.
The question at the heart of the trial was whether Maynard acted in self-defense when he fired a shot at Vavich the night of March 22.
The two were in a dating relationship and were living together in Gillette. Vavich said he could not remember why they started arguing, but he remembers Maynard being on top of him with two hands around his neck.
Vavich got free of Maynard and fled throughout the house, eventually opening the door that connected the house to the garage and peeking out, and that’s when Maynard fired the shot.
Maynard said he thought Vavich was grabbing a .357 from the master bedroom, so he armed himself with a .38 handgun.
Wyoming unemployment falls to 3.0% in July 2022
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Research & Planning Section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported last week that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.1% in June to 3.0% in July. Wyoming’s unemployment rate is lower than its July 2021 level of 4.5% and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.5%.
From June to July, most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and decreased.
Unemployment rates often fall in July as job gains are seen in leisure and hospitality, construction, and professional and business services, according to a news release.
The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Lincoln (down from 3.7% to 2.7%), Sublette (down from 3.8% to 3.2%), Uinta (down from 3.8% to 3.3%) and Teton (down from 2.2% to 1.7%) counties.