WYDOT releases new crosswalk safety video
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has produced a new safety video about the proper use of crosswalks.
The three-and-a-half-minute video, titled “Crosswalk Safety,” can be found on WYDOT’s YouTube channel at youtube. com/@WYDOTVIDEOS.
A link to the video was provided to all schools in the state through the Wyoming Department of Education, according to a Thursday news release.
Though geared toward young people, the video contains helpful information for pedestrians of all ages, the release said.
According to Wyoming crash data, approximately 24% of pedestrian-involved crashes from 2017-2020 involved a school-aged pedestrian. Of those, 30% were walking to or from school at the time.
“It’s important for pedestrians and drivers to know how to navigate through crosswalk intersections as safely as possible,” WYDOT Director Luke Reiner said. “People on foot should remember that not all crosswalks are the same — some are unmarked, some are just paint on the road, and others have signals that need to be manually activated.”
Reiner added that it’s important for those on foot to look both ways before crossing, make eye contact with drivers, and never step out into the intersection until vehicles are stopped in all directions.
“For drivers, it’s really about slowing down when you’re in a crosswalk area, paying attention to the signs and flashing lights, and putting away distractions, such as cellphones,” Reiner said.
Man charged with aggravated robbery in connection with theft from Gillette bank
GILLETTE (WNE) — The 33-year-old man who allegedly stole $2,000 from a local bank last week has been charged with aggravated robbery.
Preston Selph was arrested last Wednesday morning less than half an hour after police officers responded to a call of a robbery at First National Bank on South Douglas Highway.
At 9:09 a.m., officers were told that a white man in a coat and mask, later identified as Selph, had robbed the bank and drove off in a silver Ford Mustang.
They interviewed a teller, who said the man had on a big black coat, beanie and a mask. Selph approached her and showed her a note that read “$2,000. You have 10 seconds,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Selph held this note in his right hand, and he kept his left hand hidden in a coat pocket. The teller saw movement in the pocket but didn’t know what it was, and fearing that he was armed, she gave him $2,000. Selph then left the area.
At 9:22 a.m., Campbell County deputies were alerted to the robbery and found the Mustang at mile marker 142 on I-90, about 14 miles east of Gillette.
Jackson Hole native to wed president’s granddaughter on White House lawn
JACKSON (WNE) — It seems like just yesterday that a teenage Peter Neal was in the Jackson Hole news for placing at national Nordic skiing races and track meets and for advocating for a successful environmental initiative on behalf of his late brother, Willie Neal.
This week, the now-25-year-old Neal is making national headlines as he prepares for his wedding Saturday at the White House, where he will marry President Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, 28.
The couple will be getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.
It will be the first wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association.
A mutual friend set up Biden and Neal about four years ago in New York City. Naomi Biden is a lawyer, and Neal graduated this year from the University of Pennsylvania law school, having previously interned at the White House during the Obama administration and for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
The couple live in Washington, and they reportedly are staying in the White House. As with the children of many presidential families, they have attempted to maintain their privacy, even during the hubbub of big wedding news.
The groom is the son of two Jackson-based orthopedic surgeons, Drs. Mary Neal and William C. Neal.
Peter Neal attended the Jackson Hole Community School and then took his athletic prowess to the Burke Mountain Academy, a prep school for ski racers in Vermont.
Naomi Biden is the daughter of the President’s son Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle.
Lovell High School students exceed the state in ACT scores
LOVELL (WNE) — Lovell High School students are bucking the trend with high ACT scores, according to Big Horn County School District No. 2 superintendent Doug Hazen.
“In general, the ACT data is pretty darn positive,” Hazen said, referring to the recently released scores for individual schools.
Hazen said that since COVID-19 Wyoming has been decreasing in ACT scores. In 2020 the state average was a score of 19.5, in 2021 the score was 19, and in 2022 the state slipped to 18.6, meaning that students taking the ACT have slipped nearly a whole point statewide in the past three years.
That same trend has not been seen in Lovell High School, with now-senior students maintaining an average of 19.7 in last year’s test.
In English, Lovell High School students scored an 18.6, compared to a state average of 17.4. In math, LHS students scored an average of 19.2, a 0.7 difference from the state score of 18.5. In reading, LHS students scored a 20, compared to a state average of 19.1.
The most significant gap is seen in the science test, with LHS scoring a 20.8, nearly two points above the state average of 19.1.
“That’s quite impressive,” Hazen said.
Furthermore, the district has not seen much of a drop in scores since COVID-19 struck, scoring a student average of 20 in 2019, the high school has only dropped .3 percentage points despite the disruption of the pandemic.
Hazen said the current gap between LHS and the state is the highest the district has been since 2018.