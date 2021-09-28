Gordon loosens hay shipment restrictions
PINEDALE (WNE) — Citing widespread drought, low humidity and high temperatures as factors leading to a shortage of livestock feed in pastures and baled hay, Gov. Mark Gordon signed an emergency executive order Sept. 22 that is valid through Nov. 30.
“Emergency relief permits must be issued to relieve the impact of the ongoing drought on the state’s livestock industry and its resulting detriment to the economy and general welfare of the state,” it says.
Order 2021-7 allows drivers transporting oversized loads of “baled livestock feed” to apply for an emergency relief permit to alleviate the current “inadequate forage for Wyoming’s livestock.”
The order states that about 33 percent of Wyoming’s land “is presently affected by moderate drought conditions and an additional 64 percent is affected by severe or extreme drought conditions.”
The oversized loads can be up to 12 feet wide or 15 feet high with special lighting requirements for traffic safety. Under state law the legal limits are 8.5 feet wide and 14 feet high.
Under the emergency permits, loads can be transported over state highways two hours before sunrise and two hours after sunset. At dark, the vehicles must have amber clearance lights on each front corner and a rear clearance light on the rear corner of the load or the vehicle – whichever is wider. They must also have a 4-inch revolving or flashing amber light that is visible from at least 1,000 feet in front of the vehicles.
Man charged with repeatedly assaulting minor
RIVERTON (WNE) — A former Riverton man accused of molesting a girl for 12 years could face life in prison.
The Riverton Police Department received word on Aug. 25 from an attorney alleging that David Wayne Munda, born 1978, had raped a minor child several times between her ages of 5 and 17.
According to an evidentiary affidavit written by Riverton Police Department detective James Donahue, a child forensic interview was scheduled with the alleged victim for Sept. 13, with interviewer Katelyn Peterson of Utah. Donahue watched the interview by remote link.
The witness said Munda had raped her.
This first offense happened in Greybull, she said, when she was 5 years old.
The assaults escalated in frequency and severity for the next 12 years, she said, with the last encounter being June 2021 when she visited Munda’s home in Laramie before going to tour a college. Munda was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, each punishable by 50 years in prison.
He also was charged with fourth-degree sexual abuse of a minor, soliciting a sexual act from a minor, attempted sexual abuse of a minor, and misdemeanor battery. Munda’s case was transferred to Fremont County District Court last week for felony-level prosecution.
Moose injures Wilson man
JACKSON (WNE) — A Wilson man went to the hospital after being knocked down by a moose on the bike path northeast of Wilson Elementary School, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
The man was reportedly walking his dog at 7:15 a.m. Friday when he saw a bull moose about 50 yards away, a Game and Fish news release said Sunday.
“It was reported that his dog was at his side when the bull decided to charge him and knocked him down,” the release said. “While human injuries from moose are not common, Game and Fish officials are warning people that it is now the fall mating season for moose, elk and other ungulates and to give wildlife plenty of room.”
Game and Fish said the man went to the hospital but did not specify injuries. After learning of the incident Saturday, Game and Fish looked for the moose but did not find it in the area.
Laramie County school district parent hires lawyer to challenge mask mandate
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A parent of a student in Laramie County School District No.1 has given notice of his intent to sue the district over a recent decision to require students to wear masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Jason Hoover hired a lawyer to send the district a letter challenging its policies.
In the letter, Cheyenne attorney Cassie Craven cites the Wyoming Constitutional Health Care Freedom Amendment, the U.S. Constitution and one’s right to a free public education as reasons for challenging the school board’s decision.