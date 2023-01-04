City, county and Wright received more than $200k in lottery money in 2022
GILLETTE (WNE) — In 2022, Campbell County, Gillette and Wright received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Wyoming Lottery.
Every three months, the Wyoming Lottery makes a payment to the Wyoming Treasurer’s Office, which distributes that money to local government entities.
Campbell County received $56,892 this year. Gillette got $158,147, while Wright received $7,783.
Combined, the three entities got $222,822 from the state lottery in 2022.
The most recent quarterly payment, in October, was the highest, with the county, city and Wright getting nearly $80,000. The treasurer’s office distributed more than $1.4 million in lottery money that month, which was close to the previous two quarterly payments combined.
For the year, the state distributed $3,536,279 to Wyoming’s 23 counties and 99 municipalities.
Average Wyoming gas prices rise by 4.6 cents per gallon in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.91 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.67 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.15 per gallon, while the highest was $3.79, a difference of $1.64 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 on Monday. The national average is down 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Man with 26 sex assault charges reaches plea deal
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Campbell County man charged with 26 counts related to allegedly sexually assaulting multiple young women and giving them marijuana and alcohol has reached a plea deal that if followed, would put him in prison for up to 35 years.
In a plea agreement filed Nov. 22, Jack Joseph Shelp, 51, agreed to plead guilty to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse of a minor and three counts of sexual battery.
In the deal, prosecutors recommend 18 to 20 years in prison for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor to run consecutive to a 13- to 15-year sentence for third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
Credit for jail time already served is recommended for the three sexual battery counts.
In exchange, the other 21 counts he was charged with would be dismissed.
Shelp pleaded not guilty Aug. 1 to the 26 charges, which included two counts of first-degree sexual assault, four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and third-degree sexual assault. Nine of the charges were for third-degree sexual abuse of a minor for allegedly abusing one girl who was under 18 at the time, according to court documents.
The five girls allegedly involved were between 15 and 18 years old at the times of the incidents.
He also was charged with three counts of delivery of marijuana, all felonies, and five misdemeanor counts of giving alcohol to minors, one for each alleged victim.