Average gas price up less than 1 cent per gallon in Wyoming this week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.89 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 12.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Kemmerer resident gets unclaimed property check exceeding $117,000
EVANSTON (WNE) — The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office issued a check exceeding $117,000 to a Kemmerer resident at the end of January.
The Lincoln County man had a total of 331 properties owed to him, with most of the money related to proceeds and dividends from securities dating back to the early 2000s.
The individual had a wide range of investments in his portfolio, including well-known companies such as AT&T, Chevron, Hilton Hotels, MetLife, Union Pacific, Verizon and XCEL Energy, among others.
While this man received a nice payday, there is still more than $100 million left in the Wyoming Unclaimed Property fund.
Those wanting to see if they are owed any of the properties held by the state are encouraged to watch the 2-minute instructional video at www. mycash.wyo.gov before searching the online database.
“With more than $100 million available across the state, why wouldn’t you want to take a couple of minutes to see if you are owed any money?” Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier asked.