Cheyenne censured lawyer appointed part-time judge
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne prosecutor was appointed as a part-time hearing judge to the Cheyenne Municipal Court on Monday, after being recently censured by the Wyoming Supreme Court.
David Singleton has been an attorney in Cheyenne for almost a decade, and previously served as Laramie County assistant district attorney.
He was censured this summer after failing to correct false testimony in a dismissed 2020 marijuana case. Based on his conduct, Singleton could have been suspended from practicing law in the state, but was instead ordered to pay an administrative fee of $800.
The fine and public censure were the only reprimands, due to the fact he had no prior record, was cooperative during censure proceedings and was not proven to intentionally deceive the court.
He has continued to serve as president of the Laramie County Bar Association, and is a consistent guest lecturer at the University of Wyoming College of Law.
City officials moved forward with the appointment because they said he has learned from his mistakes and was the best candidate.
Singleton was approved for judgeship by the Cheyenne City Council, with an esteemed recommendation from Mayor Patrick Collins. Collins is responsible for city appointments and said he would never make a decision if there was a sliver of doubt in his mind.
Ferrets released at Meeteetse ranch
CODY (WNE) — A total of 20 black-footed ferrets were introduced into the wild last week after a life spent in captivity. The ferrets were released on private land in Meeteetse, where the Wyoming Game and Fish department has been attempting to nurture a historic ferret recovery site for the last five years with mixed success.
“When we first introduced them, it immediately seemed to be doing well,” Zack Walker, G&F non-game supervisor said. “Then we had the plague and the population went down.”
Since 2016, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and G&F have been releasing the endangered species in Meeteetse, the same location where the believed-to-be extinct animal was discovered 40 years ago. The mammal is one of the most endangered in North America, with only 1,200 existing in 2013. G&F and U.S. Fish and Wildlife have partnerships with the Lazy BV and Pitchfork ranches to release the prairie-dog hunters on their land.
The ferrets were raised at the National Black-Footed Ferret Conservation Center in Carr, Colorado. To graduate from the facility into the wild, each ferret has to prove it can kill a prairie dog.
The 10 female and 10 male ferrets will have to overcome some tough odds on their road to reproduction and success during their short, four- to five-year lives. Walker said bubonic plague has decimated the ferret population in Meeteetse, with only one ferret still remaining in 2020 despite 19 being released there the year before. Typically, there are 4-6 ferrets living in this community, much lower than the 35 ferret baseline determined by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
Barrasso: Keep national parks open in a shutdown
POWELL (WNE) — If Congress fails to reach a budget deal and the federal government shuts down, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., says national parks like Yellowstone should remain open.
On Tuesday, Barrasso asked Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to keep national parks and public lands accessible to the public in the event of a shutdown.
“The safety, security, and public access to America’s national parks should be a priority regardless of the political environment,” Barrasso wrote in a letter. He said closing the parks “would have devastating impacts.”
Along with battling over a measure that would raise the federal debt limit — something Treasury officials say must be done by mid-October to avert a default — as of Wednesday afternoon, Senate Republicans and Democrats had yet to approve a budget for the new fiscal year that begins Friday. They were expected to reach a deal, but if they don’t pass some kind of funding measure, the majority of federal offices will temporarily close and most workers will be furloughed.
In his letter to Haaland, Barrasso said a shutdown of the National Park System would impact tourists planning a trip to a national park, gateway communities that rely on park-related tourism and National Park Service employees who rely on a regular paycheck.
(In the past, federal workers have been forced to go without pay until Congress restores funding.) A shutdown in October 2013 led to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks and Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area being shuttered for 16 days. The number of visits to Yellowstone that month sank 73% from the prior year, with officials logging 129,500 fewer visits. The closures of the public properties also drew public backlash.
Lovell hospital approves $15 minimum wage
LOVELL (WNE) — The North Big Horn Hospital Board of Trustees approved a $15 an hour minimum wage for all of its workers on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The change will impact 77 employees within the dietary, housekeeping, EMS, activities, business office, clinic, lab, care center, cardiac and rehab departments of the hospital.
The lowest wage earned before the change was $11.70 an hour.
Hospital CEO Eric Connell presented the change, stating that an $11.70 starting wage was quickly becoming uncompetitive in a fast-changing market.
“In a historical context, we said we may not be able to pay the most, but this is a good place to work,” Connell said. “There’s nothing wrong with that. It may have been effective, but does the moment we are in right now support that?”
Connell offered an anecdote to the board where the Maverik attempted to draw one of their employees away with a $13.50 an hour offer.
Many businesses in the area now offer more than $11.70, Connell reported.
According to numbers presented to the board, the change would cost the district $128,291 per year.
“It’s not just a single-year investment,” Connell said. “It’s a multimillion investment in our people over the years.”
Connell also warned the board that raising the wage of its lowest paid staff would likely result in wage increases for higher paid employees in time.
“If you are making $15.50 and you’ve been working here for 15 years and suddenly everybody gets $15, that may feel a little unfair,” Connell said. “It’s something that needs awareness, and it’s also an acknowledgment that we’re going to need to address that somewhere in the future.”
Most of the board spoke in support of the proposal.