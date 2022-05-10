Average gasoline prices in Wyoming up another 6.5 cents in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.518 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.79 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.79, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.31 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 19.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.36 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
California man arrested with 31 pounds of pot
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 24-year-old California man was arrested after he was caught with 31 pounds of marijuana in his car while passing through Gillette.
A Sheriff’s Office deputy clocked Caleb White driving 60 mph in a 55 mph zone Sunday morning on Highway 50 near Washington Street and pulled him over, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
A drug dog indicated on the maroon 2020 Hyundai with Washington state license plates. The resulting search of it revealed 31 pounds of marijuana, 2 grams of THC liquid and a cannabis-infused cookie.
He was arrested for felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with intent to deliver and felony possession of THC liquid, Reynolds said.
Grizzly relocated to Sunlight area
CODY (WNE) — After consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated an adult male grizzly bear on May 4.
According to a WGFD news release, the bear was captured for killing cattle on private land and relocated to the Sunlight creek drainage approximately 30 miles from the northeast entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
Grizzly bear relocation is a management tool large carnivore biologists use to minimize conflicts between humans and grizzly bears. It is critical to managing the expanding population of grizzly bears in Wyoming.
Capture is necessary when other deterrent or preventative options are exhausted or unattainable. Once the animal is captured, all circumstances are taken into account when determining if the individual should be relocated.
If relocation is warranted, a site is determined by considering the age, sex, and type of conflict the bear was involved in as well as potential human activity nearby.
Grizzly bears are only relocated into areas already occupied by other grizzly bears. With any relocation, WGFD consults with appropriate agencies to minimize the chance of future conflicts and maximize the relocated grizzly bear’s survival. WGFD continues to stress the importance of the public’s responsibility in bear management and the importance of keeping all attractants such as food, garbage, horse feed, bird seed unavailable to bears. Reducing attractants available to bears reduces human-bear conflicts, and in some cases, relocations.
For more information on grizzly bear management and reducing the potential for conflicts please visit the Bear Wise Wyoming.