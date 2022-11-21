Grants awarded to support social and emotional learning in Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Caring Foundation announced this week it awarded nearly $25,000 in grants to schools across Wyoming to support social and emotional learning programs.
Social and emotional learning helps individuals develop traits such as problem solving, teamwork, character and grit.
It also allows schools to create a learning environment that offers social and emotional support to kids, building a culture of responsive, restorative practices that help students learn to thrive – in life and at school.
Youth mental health is a critical issue in Wyoming, and BCBSWY Caring Foundation aims to help Wyoming youth develop positive coping strategies and resilience, knowing early intervention is key, according to a news release.
“Mental health is just as imperative as physical health and a predictor for overall quality of life,” said Diane Gore, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming. “We are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to classrooms, schools and school districts across Wyoming.”
Recipients include Arp, Davis, and Prairie Wind elementary schools in Cheyenne; Laramie Montessori Charter School; Big Horn Elementary; Child Development Services of Fremont County; and Fremont County School District 21.
Jeffree Star plans Casper store
CASPER (WNE) — Youtuber and Casper resident Jeffree Star is opening a store in the former Hall on Ash building in downtown. The controversial celebrity and makeup magnate — who announced his plans Nov. 13 over social media — pitched the yet-to-be-named project as both a shop and “interactive space.”
The approximately 7,000-square-foot building will include products from Jeffree Star Cosmetics, meat from Star Yak Ranch and other merchandise, according to a Facebook post on his yak ranch page.
It’ll also include a Jeffree Star museum of sorts, displaying some of Star’s personal luxury goods, props from his cosmetics advertisements and so on.
The store, located at 355 S. Ash Street, is set to open in spring, the post said.
The store’s predecessor, an event venue called The Hall on Ash, opened in 2019 and shuttered in 2022.
Star relocated to Casper from LA in December 2020. He started his yak ranch in 2021 and has since opened a distribution center in Evansville. His yak meat is featured at a handful of local stores and restaurants. Star rose to fame in the mid-2000s as a beauty blogger and musician on MySpace and Youtube.
His business, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, has a massive following, and his YouTube page has nearly 16 million subscribers. He also sells marijuana-themed clothing and accessories.
Since his move to Casper, Star has received broad support from the community.
Before moving here, he was accused of sexual and physical assault by multiple people, a 2020 investigation by Insider found. Several older videos have also shown the Youtuber yelling slurs at Black women and making other racist comments. He has publicly apologized for the videos over social media. He called the assault allegations false and defamatory.
$10M grant completes funding needed for new hospital
RIVERTON (WNE) – The Riverton Medical District announced it has secured $54 million in funding needed to build a new hospital.
On Nov. 16, the Wyoming Loan and Investment Board approved a $10-million grant from the state of Wyoming for the project. In securing the grant, low-interest loan and other funding to cover the projected cost of the new hospital, the citizen-led effort will continue to move forward.
It allows the Riverton Medical District team to take the next steps toward creating a new locally owned and governed health care facility.
Riverton Medical District will now continue to finalize the design process, followed by beginning the construction phase of the new hospital. It expects to break ground for the new hospital in 2023.
Sampson Construction in Cheyenne, Wyo., has been selected as the project’s general contractor.
The $10-million grant comes from funds provided to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Wyoming Loan and Investment Board — made up of Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred, Auditor Kristi Racines and Treasurer Curt Meier (Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder also sits on the board but was not present) – approved the grant unanimously.
This follows the April 2022 announcement that the medical district was awarded a low interest USDA Rural Development Community Facilities loan of $37 million dollars for the project, the largest award it has ever provided in Wyoming.
Riverton Medical District is working to build the hospital to serve patients and enhance health care services throughout the Riverton region. This includes plans for high-quality primary, acute, emergency and specialty health care services, with a focus on being responsible community partners and providing local jobs in central Wyoming.