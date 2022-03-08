Bill would give hunters additional chance to donate to access and wildlife projects
POWELL (WNE) — A popular bill would give hunters who are unsuccessful in acquiring a tag in limited quota draws the option of donating application fees back to the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust and/or to the Game and Fish Department to be used for sportsperson access projects and wildlife crossings.
Unsuccessful applicants could choose all or portions of the application fee to be donated and where donations would go.
Application fee refunds are a substantial amount of money, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director Brian Nesvik said during a Senate Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Meeting last week.
“The three-year average that we refund back [to unsuccessful applicants] is $47 million per year,” he said.
Nobody expects that all unsuccessful hunters will donate all or portions of their application fees, but “even a small percentage of folks who choose to do this could mean a significant source of revenue” to the agencies, Nesvik said.
The bill adds one more way for hunters to donate back to the agencies, similar to previous efforts including adding a donation option for access when applying for tags and licenses or buying the Wyoming Conservation license plate, which funds fencing and over- and under-passes to help decrease vehicle collisions with wildlife.
There are more than 6,000 vehicle/wildlife collisions per year in the state.
“These little ways [to increase donations] have added up to some fairly substantial dollars,” said Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale.
The bill previously passed the House with a 47-12 vote — with all Big Horn Basin representatives except Rep. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, in support — and is expected to soon face a third and final vote in the Senate.
Plan aims to stop oxygen tank fires
CODY (WNE) — Fire marshals across the state are working to prevent one of the leading causes of deadly house fires in the state.
A new initiative aims to, at no cost to the person, install safety valves on medical oxygen tubes that can stop fires caused by oxygen tanks from spreading.
“This started after a statewide study showing how many fires are caused from home oxygen while people are smoking, that’s what kicked off the initiative,” said Cody’s fire marshal Sam Wilde. “It doesn’t cost anything, we provide the kit, install it for free.
“It’s a win-win situation.”
Wilde said while the initiative was slowed soon after starting by the pandemic and restrictions on going into people’s homes to install the devices, he has already worked with local providers of oxygen to get the devices installed on new tanks before they go out.
To discourage vaping, Powell schools install restroom sensors
POWELL (WNE) — Powell High School and Powell Middle School’s new vape sensors have been fully online as of early last month.
The sensors were purchased through use of a federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grant. The SAMHSA grant provides funds both for student mental health and also drug use prevention.
PHS Principal Tim Wormald stresses that the goal of the new restroom sensors is to be preventative, not punitive.
“Our whole approach to this is as a deterrent. We’re trying to be preventative, we’re not after trying to get kids in trouble. That’s not our goal with this, we’re trying to discourage the use of the devices at school,” Wormald said.
He and PHS made an announcement to students as well as sent out an email to parents.