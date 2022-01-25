Average gas prices in Wyoming up 3 cents from last week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 2.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.07 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.79 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.20 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 3.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 92.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Advisory board joins new district, new term lengths set
GILLETTE (WNE) — The Gillette College Advisory Board has transitioned to the new community college district, aiming to represent voices from the community and industry as the new district takes shape.
The Gillette Community College District trustees voted this week to ratify the advisory board’s revised bylaws, making it a part of the new district.
The advisory board originally formed to serve as a liaison between Gillette College and the Northern Wyoming Community College District based in Sheridan.
With the ongoing Gillette College transition into its own district, trustees and advisory board members reevaluated the purpose of the advisory board in past months and agreed the 11-member board could continue to be a resource to the district and community.
The advisory board also appointed two new members, representing the agriculture industry and oil and gas, which trustees also approved.
It sought to add members from sectors of the community “that need their voices heard at the college,” said Richard Cisneros, an advisory board member.
Although the board maxes out at 11 members, its census fell when three members left after being elected as trustees of the new district.
When looking for replacements, they looked for representation from the local industries of banking and finance; construction and engineering; education; telecommunications; agriculture; health care; coal and extraction; hospitality and food service; and oil and gas.
In addition to appointing new members, the repurposed advisory board also determined new term lengths and reset all terms to have begun Jan. 1.
Two vacancies remain. Cisneros said the board hopes to fill those slots with members from the banking and finance industry, as well as hospitality and food service.
Leland Christensen battling COVID-19, chemo in ICU
JACKSON (WNE) — Leland Christensen’s friends and family have begun fundraising to assist the Alta resident with medical expenses in his fight against pneumonia and complications from COVID-19, cancer and chemotherapy, according to a GoFundMe page.
Christensen was a Teton County commissioner from 2005 to 2011, and before that worked in law enforcement for 20 years with the Teton County and Lincoln County sheriff’s offices. In 2011, Christensen began an eight-year stint as a state senator in the Wyoming Legislature. In 2019, Gov. Mark Gordon appointed him to the post of deputy director of Homeland Security, and in 2021, he began working for U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis as her state director. Christensen, 62, caught COVID-19 and was admitted to the local hospital on Dec. 19. Facing complications, he was moved to a regional hospital on Christmas Eve and then was admitted to the intensive care unit on Dec. 29.
As of Monday afternoon, about three days after the page was established, the GoFundMe campaign had raised about $27,000 of its $750,000 goal.