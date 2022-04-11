Man pleads not guilty to exposure allegations
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 40-year-old Gillette man has pleaded not guilty to five criminal counts against him alleging that he exposed himself to several people in Walmart and performed a sex act near a 5-year-old boy.
Chad M. Hoskey faces a felony charge of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor and four misdemeanor counts of public indecency. His next court appearance is scheduled in June.
The investigation began Feb. 27 when police were called to Walmart around 7 p.m. about a man exposing and touching himself inside of the store.
Hoskey already had been taken by Walmart employees to the loss prevention office, and when police arrived, they found him “visibly shaking” as he focused on security footage from the store, according to court documents.
He apparently would not look at the officer while employees searched the video footage, and he denied exposing himself. While that was happening, the officer pointed out that the man’s pants fly was open.
Employees then found a video of Hoskey in the electronics department with himself visibly exposed. Multiple witnesses also claimed to have encountered the man who was exposed and touching himself in several areas inside the store, according to the affidavit.
One woman said that while in the chips aisle, she saw Hoskey about 5 feet away with his hands near his groin making eye contact with her. She then went to find her husband, who found Hoskey nearby sitting on a bench and touching himself, according to court documents.
Teton Pass accident prompt warning of spring conditions
JACKSON (WNE) — An accident April 5 on Teton Pass involving a car transport truck that lost traction may serve as a warning of spring conditions for some Jackson drivers.
“A transport vehicle was on the pass traveling roughly 25 mph when it lost traction, slid into the ditch and tipped over,” said Stephanie Harsha, public relations specialist for Wyoming Department of Transportation District 3.
Drivers faced delays caused not only by the transport vehicle tipping over but also by the two cars on its deck that fell off and blocked the lanes.
Harsha said there were no injuries. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. Lieutenant Matt Brackin of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said travel was limited to one lane, and his team was there until 6 p.m. directing both lanes of traffic.
“It’s a lot of traffic control, especially on a blind corner where this vehicle crashed,” Brackin said. “There were three vehicles that needed to be uprighted, so it was an extended duration on scene. Traffic was backed up westbound for about 3 miles.”
Harsha said the truck was not technically a hitched vehicle.