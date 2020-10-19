States put travel restrictions on Wyoming residents
CASPER (WNE) — A handful of states, plus the District of Columbia, have put strict restrictions on travelers coming from areas with COVID-19 surges, which now includes Wyoming.
Wyomingites hoping to travel to Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island or Washington D.C. will be asked to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival, according to the most recent data from The New York Times.
Five other states have situational quarantine protocols. In Kansas, visitors who recently attended a 500-person event without masks or social distancing will be required to quarantine upon arrival. Travelers to Vermont are permitted to do their 14 days before they leave for the trip, provided they travel by car and make only necessary stops — while masked — on their journey.
Wyoming currently has no travel restrictions in place for out-of-state visitors.
Wyoming’s inclusion in the list of surging states is relatively new. A month ago, the state was reporting fewer than 500 confirmed active cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, there were 1,741.
Four times in the month of October, the state has set new records for new COVID-19 cases, most recently Friday, with 290 new cases added in a single day. Hospitalizations have also skyrocketed from where they were a month ago. There were 16 people hospitalized because of the virus on Sept. 15. As of Oct. 15, 51 people were hospitalized statewide.
Idaho man killed in crash near Rawlins
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — An Idaho man died in a crash east of Rawlins early Wednesday, Oct. 14 after driving the wrong way on Interstate 80.
The fatal crash occurred around milepost 221 on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision at 6:33 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver of a 2006 Toyota Corolla entered the eastbound lanes of I-80 traveling the wrong direction, according to a press release. As the Toyota driver drove westbound in the eastbound lanes, a collision occurred with a 2018 Dodge Ram 5500 pulling a trailer.
The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 60-year-old Jerome, Idaho resident Richard L. Shook. Shook was wearing a seatbelt and died of his injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 61-year-old Eaton, Colorado, resident Donald R. Patterson. Patterson was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
Driver inattention is being investigated on the part of Shook as a possible contributing factor.
This is the 105th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 128 in 2019, 93 in 2018, and 113 in 2017 to date.
30 years added to child porn sentence for abuse conviction
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Kinnear man sentenced to 40 months in prison in 2017 for possession of child pornography was sentenced this week to another 30 years — for aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Charles Patrick Jeffery Jr, 42, was investigated by the FBI for having what court documents call a “knowing sexual act with a child under the age of 12” between Nov. 18, 2015, and July 1, 2016, on the Wind River Indian Reservation.
United States Attorney Mark Klaassen remarked after the sentencing that his office views “this responsibility as seriously as any other enforcement priority because of the vulnerability of these victims and the life-long impacts of abuse.
“We simply have to do everything we can to identify and stop this criminal behavior.”
The minor child did not disclose the acts until 2018, when Jefferey was behind bars for possession of child pornography.
“This prosecution would not have been possible without the victim’s courage in bringing forward these allegations and allowing the law enforcement community to pursue justice on their behalf,” said Denver FBI special agent Michael Schneider.
There were originally four counts against Jeffery, including oral sex and the touching of genitalia.
When interviewed by an FBI child and adolescent forensic interviewer, the child stated that Jeffery had committed these abuses in multiple towns, over a few years, up until Jeffery’s arrest on July 1, 2016.
He had roughly 13 months remaining on his sentence when the indictment for aggravated sexual abuse of a child was filed.
Schools in Laramie, Cheyenne named ‘blue ribbon’ schools
LARAMIE (WNE) — An Albany County school is one of two in the state to be honored by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2020 Blue Ribbon School.
Slade Elementary School in Laramie was declared an “Exemplary High Performing” school for its WY-TOPP scores, student growth and commitment to equity. Poder Academy in Cheyenne was also named a Blue Ribbon School this year.
“For all of us here, it helps us feel acknowledged and that we’re moving in the right direction,” Slade Principal Heather Moro said. “This year, in particular, it was a nice bright spot of celebration when we got the call.”
The award considers gaps between socioeconomic, gender or other subgroups within the school. Slade was noted for its commitment to equity.
“About maybe seven or eight years ago, we made a commitment as a staff that we believed in all children — and ‘all’ really meant all children,” Moro said. “So how are we going to work together to make sure all kids have access to grade-level instruction? And that they have opportunities to get grade-level instruction in multiple ways?”
The Blue Ribbon designation also takes into account overall test scores, and student growth over the years.
“As instructors, we’ve worked really hard on being clear about what we want kids to learn and being able to identify the steps or skills they would need to learn that,” Moro said. “We are able to communicate those learning goals, or those steps, to kids so they can identify where they are in that process.”