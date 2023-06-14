Gas prices climb by 4.5 cents in Wyoming in the past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 16.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 123 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $3.87 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.18, while the highest was $4.29, a difference of $1.11 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 on Monday.
The national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 144.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Longtime Jackson resident dies in trench collapse
JACKSON (WNE) — A longtime Jackson resident was killed Friday morning after a trench collapsed.
Gale Roberts, 63, was trying to install a French drain on his Sublette County property at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.
While working on his property in Boulder, Roberts was installing the trench to prevent water from a nearby ditch from seeping into his crawl space.
First responders arrived at the property on Navajo Path at 10 a.m. Friday and saw a backhoe that had trenched a ditch approximately 25 feet long and about 8 to 10 feet deep, according to a press release from Sublette County Sheriff K.C. Lehr.
“A large slab of earth had come free from one of the trench edges and collapsed on a person who was in the ditch at the time, covering most of his body up to his head,” the release said.
First responders began digging to reach Roberts, who was not breathing and was pronounced dead. Roberts and his wife and daughter lived in Jackson Hole for many years. Last year the Occupational Safety and Health Administration deemed the rate of trench deaths “alarming” after 22 workers died in the first six months of 2022, surpassing the 15 workers who died in 2021.
Updated search engine locates Wyoming history
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming State Libraries Digital Suite Collections underwent a seven-month process to create an easier way to navigate through collections on Wyoming, from federal documents to the places, inventors and business owners that make up the state’s history.
“As the digital collections approach one million files, updates to the system create an easy and fast way to make information readily available and improve service to the public,” said Travis Pollok, legislative librarian at the Wyoming State Library, in a news release.
The Wyoming State Library Digital Collections Suite upgraded searching features for more than 960,000 digital records in five of the six collections.
These include Wyoming Places, Wyoming State Publications, Wyoming Legislation, Wyoming Inventors and Wyoming Trademarks.
The change to the search engine creates a more visible and faster search tool for patrons, the release said.
For assistance with searching the Wyoming Digital Collections, contact your local library or contact the Wyoming State Library at statelibrary@wyo.gov or 307-777-6333.