Man arrested for alleged assault of pregnant girlfriend
CODY (WNE) — Travis William Rednour, 39, of Cody, was arrested on Sept. 21 for the alleged assault and battery of his pregnant girlfriend, which occurred after she shared the news with Rednour that she was pregnant.
Rednour and the woman have been in a relationship for eight years and share two children, according to the affidavit.
Rednour was charged with one count of aggravated assault and battery by knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman, a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
He was also charged with one count of interference with emergency calls by knowingly obstructing, preventing, hindering or interfering with the making or completion of a 911 call by another person.
According to the affidavit, the woman found out she was pregnant on Sept. 17 and when she told Rednour, he began yelling and screaming at her.
“During this time, Rednour was calling [the woman] names and telling her how worthless she is,” Cody, Wyoming, Police Officer Trevor Budd wrote in the affidavit.
Rednour left their shared residence at 10 p.m. and returned at 2 a.m. when he resumed yelling and calling the woman names.
The woman told police Rednour was drunk when the incident occurred. She also said Rednour shoved her, pulled her around by the hair on her head and slapped her across the face.
Police seek suspect in gas station theft
JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson police are looking for a suspect who took the keys to a local gas station on Friday afternoon.
At approximately 2:02 p.m. Friday, a man entered the Shell gas station located at 580 W. Broadway, Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department said, and purchased some small items.
“The man paid for coffee and some other items then grabbed a bunch of keys for the store from behind the counter and used the bathroom,” Ruschill said.
After using the restroom, the man left with the keys. Officers said the man was driving a gray Jeep Compass.
The keys to the store were the only items taken, and the man may have taken them accidentally, believing they were the keys to the restroom, police said.