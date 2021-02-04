WWCC trustees approve job cuts
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Thirteen instructors at Western Wyoming Community College will conclude their time at the college at the end of the semester under cost-saving recommendations that were approved by the Board of Trustees on Thursday night. While Western will receive about $300,000 more in state funding than projections indicated last week, a shortfall is still anticipated in the 2021-2022 school year, so trustees voted 6-1 to approve measures including layoffs and benefit reductions.
Last week, the board was told it faced a $2.3 million to $2.4 million shortfall in the next school year. This week, they received the news that more funding is forthcoming, but it is not enough to close the gap. Even with extra funding and the budget revisions, the college still expected to have to use about $200,000 from reserves to balance the budget, which is why the administration still endorsed its budget recommendations.
Dr. Kim Dale, president of Western Wyoming Community College, recommended the budget changes with “confidence and a very heavy heart.” She said that on behalf of the entire Western community, she hopes that they won’t have to come forward again with similar recommendations.
Woman dies after being hit by truck on reservation
RIVERTON (WNE) — A pedestrian was killed Sunday on 17 Mile Road in Fremont County.
According to a preliminary crash report through the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a woman walking near Ethete died after being hit by a truck Sunday evening.
The deceased woman was identified as 46-year-old Melissa Brown.
Brown reportedly was walking with two other pedestrians across 17 Mile Road on the Wind River Indian Reservation between mileposts four and five, at about 6:12 p.m., when the truck approached, driving west.
The vehicle avoided two of the three pedestrians but struck Brown.
There was no inclement weather; road conditions were dry.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs responded.
Company plans electric scooters for Evanston
EVANSTON (WNE) — The idea of a company offering electric scooters in Evanston was the topic of discussion at the Evanston City Council work session on Tuesday, Jan. 26. A virtual meeting was held with Bird representative Michael Covato.
He said Bird is a “micromobility” company that is nationally based in Santa Monica, California, with main headquarters in Amsterdam.
“We provide a low-cost system of electric scooters going from point A to point B,” Covato said.