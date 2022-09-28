Gasoline prices back up more than 5 cents in Wyoming in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 14.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 37.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.09 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.79, a difference of $1.70 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 49.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Man arrested on drug charges tries to eat meth at jail
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 51-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, taking drugs into the jail and possession of fake urine meant to defraud drug screenings Saturday on Echeta Road.
At 2:06 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling near the Foothills Theater when they saw a silver SUV with a missing headlight drive by and stop at a yellow light. The deputies followed the vehicle to the light where it did not move, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
Deputies talked with the 51-year-old driver who they knew had a suspended license. The man was talking randomly about things that weren’t related to what the deputies were saying, and he did not complete the sobriety tests.
Deputies searched the SUV and found a bag with suspected meth, a used syringe and synthetic urine that is used in defrauding drug tests. While being booked, jail staff found a bag of meth on him that the man tried to eat. They were able to take the bag back out of his mouth.
The man was also found to have three previous DUI charges in the last 10 years, making his DUI a felony.
Woman charged with hit-and-run in Cody
CODY (WNE) — Jennifer Christen Phillips, 40, of Cody, pleaded not guilty Friday to hit-and-run charges after she allegedly struck an 11-year-old on a bicycle. She also pleaded not guilty to one count of failing to yield the right of way in a crosswalk.
Parker DeFord was riding his bicycle Sept. 20 with some friends near the intersection of 16th Street and Stampede Avenue. As DeFord attempted to cross 16th Street around 5:30 p.m., a white Dodge Ram turning from 16th onto Stampede Avenue struck him. The vehicle did not stop.
Phillips turned herself in to the Cody Police Department after learning it was searching for a white Dodge pickup and after her husband told her a child had been injured, her attorney said at the arraignment hearing in Park County Circuit Court on Friday, Sept. 23.
“Her version of events is she felt she hit the curb and did not realize she had hit a young child and caused injuries,” Phillips’ attorney Timothy Blatt said at the hearing.
According to Nicole DeFord, Parker’s mother, he sustained a broken left tibia, two broken ribs on his left side, a small puncture in one of his lungs and several broken or chipped teeth.
“Any reasonable person under the circumstances would have known they hit somebody on a bicycle,” Deputy Park County Attorney Jack Hatfield said at the hearing.
Hatfield initially asked judge Joey Darrah for a $5,000 cash and surety bond after saying Phillips was a flight risk and there was a concern for public safety.
Darrah agreed there was a public safety concern and limited Phillips’ driving privileges. Phillips was also given a $6,000 personal recognizance bond. A jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2023.