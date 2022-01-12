NY Times says Teton Co. has highest COVID rate
JACKSON (WNE) — The New York Times’ coronavirus dashboard shows Teton County leading the nation in daily COVID-19 case rates.
With a daily average of 539 cases per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 7, Teton County was beating out Miami-Dade, Florida, and New York City with 525 and 472 average daily cases per 100,000, respectively.
Those counts are just one measure of impact, calculated from state and local health agency data reported in the previous seven days, the dashboard states. But they put the region’s hyperbolic surge in perspective.
Infections throughout the nation are spiraling higher than at any other point during the pandemic because of the omicron variant’s staggering ability to dodge immunization and prior infections. In both Teton County and the U.S. overall, daily case counts are more than double what they were during last winter’s surge.
So far, Wyoming is faring better than its tourist capital, with only 85 cases per 100,000. But that’s still a 352% increase in the past two weeks. On Thursday, the Wyoming Health Department announced that omicron is now the most common cause of COVID-19 infections statewide.
Teton County’s current case average represents a 576% increase over two weeks. Local health officials don’t anticipate a peak until mid-February.
Traffic rebounds at Gillette airport
GILLETTE (WNE) — Last year was a rebound year for the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport, but its numbers weren’t quite back to pre-pandemic levels.
After a 2020 that saw fewer than 30,000 passengers use the local airport, which was the lowest mark in years, the airport had 48,481 passengers in 2021. It’s a 63% increase over 2020, which had 29,742, but it’s 19% lower than 2019, which came in at 59,872.
The year started out slowly, with the first four months failing to cross the 3,000 passenger mark. But starting with May, every month for the rest of the year had at least 3,700 passengers.
Unsurprisingly, the summer months were the airport’s busiest. June, July and August all crossed the 5,000 passenger mark, with July having the most passengers at 5,546.
The monthly average during 2021 was 4,040 passengers, up from 2020’s average of 2,479 but down compared to 2019’s 4,989.
The airport’s flights have been 85% full, said airport director Todd Chatfield, which is promising, considering the struggles the airline industry has been having nationwide.
Between staffing shortages, increasing operation costs and COVID-19 variants, there are fewer planes and pilots to go around.
There were days last summer where Gillette had three flights. Moving forward, that most likely won’t be the case.
“We’re probably looking, at the most in the summer, two flights a day roundtrip,” Chatfield said.