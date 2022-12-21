Two men missing in Keyhole found dead Sunday
GILLETTE (WNE) — Two men who drove onto the frozen Keyhole Reservoir trying to rescue a man missing in the water became lost in the open water themselves Thursday night and were found dead Sunday.
The man who was first lost in the water, along with another man who rode with the two found Sunday, were each taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital for treatment Thursday night, according to a Crook County Sheriff’s Office statement.
The rescue and response efforts began when a man was reported to have fallen through the ice while riding a utility terrain vehicle on the ice covering Keyhole Reservoir at about 9:10 p.m. Thursday.
The man who called 911 had made it out of the water and was lying on the ice. Three locals arrived on the scene driving a UTV onto the ice about the same time the Pine Haven Fire Department and EMS responded.
Witnesses said they lost sight of the UTV as it drove across the frozen reservoir. The vehicle and citizens were believed to have driven into open water.
The first person to fall through the ice was found that night during a search by the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Keyhole State Park employees, emergency personnel from Pine Haven and Moorcroft and Wyoming Game and Fish.
A second person, believed to be one of the three who drove onto the lake after, was found and removed from the ice.
The two men pulled from the ice were taken by ambulance to Campbell County Memorial Hospital. The other two were not found at that time.
The search was suspended at 11 p.m. Thursday until Friday morning because of wind gusts, snow, poor visibility and cold temperatures.
Yellowstone Regional Airport director attempting to get Delta service back
CODY (WNE) — Yellowstone Regional Airport Director Aaron Buck is actively pursuing the return of Delta Airlines and will be meeting with representatives of SkyWest Airlines about the issue next month.
Buck told members of the Park County Travel Council on Dec. 15 that reaching an agreement with Delta was “critical” for the operations of the airport and for Park County residents.
Delta announced it would not be returning to YRA in late 2021. At that time, the airline informed Buck that not enough business clientele traveled to YRA, and business clientele provided Delta a better margin of profit returns than the leisure travel base of customers coming to Cody.
In addition, Delta, like many airlines, continues to face pilot shortages, and has had to make difficult decisions about what flights to prioritize, Buck told the travel council.
Buck is currently scheduled to meet with representatives of Skywest Airlines — a regional airline that partners with Delta to provide flights to YRA and other similarly sized airports — on Jan. 23. Delta’s decision about returning to Cody will likely be contingent on a discussion happening currently in the U.S. Congress, he said.
Woman arrested for DUI after hitting man with truck in parking lot
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and hit and run after hitting a 24-year-old man with her truck.
Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, police found the man lying on the ground in the parking lot of Boot Hill. He said he was run over by a woman in a white Dodge truck, and that the truck left the area immediately after hitting him.
Police found the truck within seconds and stopped her at Gurley Avenue and Kluver Road. She showed multiple signs of being drunk and admitted to drinking before driving.