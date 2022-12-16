Holiday scams back
LARAMIE (WNE) — Cyber Wyoming is warning residents to be aware of a host of scams that occur during the holiday season. These scams can range from package theft to seasonal working scams to social media sales scams, according to a news release.
One Wyoming resident recently reported being scammed on Facebook Marketplace, according to the release.
The seller was encouraged to download a payment app onto her phone, and scammers wrote a phony email from the payment app company claiming she’d overcharged the buyer and to send a refund.
There have also been reports in recent years of a Facebook fraudster trying to sell tables for craft fairs in Gillette and Cheyenne. To avoid payment scams on social media, people should meet potential buyers in public places, only accept cash and avoid sharing additional contact information, according to the release.
The holiday season also comes along with an uptick in the theft of packages, the release says. The best way to avoid this is by bringing packages inside as soon as they’re delivered and talking to neighbors.
“Doorbells and cameras that connect to the internet don’t have antivirus software on them and often have no protection measures at all,” according to the release. “They can be used as a means to get into your home’s wireless network and steal more sensitive information like your online banking credentials.”
To avoid these, people could install smart doorbells, TVs and cameras on a wireless network that’s separate from the network they use to connect their computers, which contain important personal information.
Etna man charged after baggies test positive for meth
JACKSON (WNE) — A 46-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies found baggies in his car that tested “presumptive positive” for methamphetamine.
Zachary Hoffower was also charged with DUI. At the time the substances were found, he was reportedly slumped over in the driver’s seat of his car while parked at the Hoback Market fuel pumps on the evening of Nov. 21.
Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Kinslow testified that Hoffower was asleep when he knocked on the window.
According to Kinslow’s affidavit filed in Circuit Court, while Hoffower was speaking with his colleague on scene, Kinslow requested to search Hoffower’s vehicle, at which point he found a bag in the center console of the car along with two glass methamphetamine pipes containing residue. Kinslow also said in court that he located “more than 10 small baggies” with methamphetamine inside a duffel bag located in the back seat.
The combined weight of the bags found in the duffel bag and the center console was roughly over 30 grams, according to Kinslow’s testimony.
Teton County Circuit Court Judge James Radda bound over the case to District Court at the conclusion of the Dec. 8 hearing, after determining there was probable cause that a felony had been committed.
Sundance Winter Fest returns to Main Street
SUNDANCE (WNE) — The Sundance Winter Festival will be coming back to Main Street after all — a change of plans that prompted a positive reaction from the city council last week.
“I can’t tell you how happy that would make me,” commented Mayor Paul Brooks on hearing the news from Tony Barton, who is volunteering as organizer through the Sundance Chamber of Commerce.
The rest of the council was equally vocal in support. The council heard during November’s meeting that it would not be possible for the popular festival to take place downtown. The only way to keep it going, said Jamie Jessen of the chamber at the time, was to move it to the fairgrounds because the organization taking charge of the skijoring felt there were “too many variables” to locate it on Main Street.