Kitty litter company moves to Cheyenne
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Dr. Elsey’s veterinarian-owned cat product company has worked to create products that put felines first since its inception in 1987, and the company’s next step – to providing greater quantities of high-quality litter — involved a move to Wyoming’s capital city from northern Colorado.
At the Swan Ranch Business Development, the company recently wrapped up construction on a new 180,000-square-foot production facility, where cat litter will be produced and shipped to cat owners across the nation.
Being the number one seller on both Amazon and Chewy, Dr. Elsey’s Director of Marketing Gina Zaro said this new facility in Cheyenne gives them much-needed space.
“We knew that we were outgrowing where we were,” Zaro said. “This building has been under construction for a long time, for a couple years now, and we hope to be in full production within the next month or so.”
The main reason for the move, Zaro said, was to gain more direct access to a rail line and to be closer to the silver sodium bentonite clay used in Dr. Elsey’s cat litter, which comes from Casper. She said that premium clay is what helps separate Dr. Elsey’s from other brands.
Man who tried to run over deputy faces 25 years
GILLETTE (WNE) — The man accused of trying to run into a sheriff’s deputy last spring has pleaded no contest to three charges against him — which, if sentencing recommendations are followed, could mean he’ll spend up to 25 years in prison.
Nathan Schuerman, 41, was found guilty Feb. 18 of aggravated assault and battery, interference with a peace officer and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent after entering his plea of no contest to the charges.
The case against Schuerman stems from an April 17 incident in which Campbell County deputies were asked to arrest Schuerman. They found his 2009 Toyota Tacoma and tried to get him to surrender. He told them that he would not be taken alive, that he would shoot it out with cops and that he would ram cops with his vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Committee approves ‘shield law’
CASPER (WNE) — Wyoming lawmakers advanced legislation Monday that would prevent people from suing journalists to get them to reveal the names of anonymous sources, commonly known as a shield law.
The 6-2 vote came after several hours of debate in the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, during which lawmakers and managers of several top media outlets discussed who would be protected by the law, what information would be protected under that law and why such a law was needed.
Wyoming is one of two states that do not offer these protections, according to Thursday’s discussion. Members of the media say the protections are an integral part of being able to perform investigative work.
While some states offer full protections for journalists — Nebraska has a shield law written into its Constitution — the bill sponsored by Cheyenne Republican Rep. Dan Zwonitzer would be in the “middle category” of states, offering protections exclusively to reporting with legitimate news value.
Legislators propose 4% state income tax
JACKSON (WNE) — Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, is filing a bill calling for a flat, 4% personal income tax in Wyoming.
The Equality State is one of nine states that do not tax residents’ job-related earnings.
Supported for decades by revenues from mineral extraction, Wyoming is notoriously tax-averse. A number of newly-elected Wyoming legislators campaigned on a “no new taxes” pledge, and there are only nine other tax-friendly Democrats in the 60-person Wyoming Legislature. But Yin told the Jackson Hole Daily opposition to taxes “doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be pushing this conversation.
“We have a budget crisis, and we need to deal with it,” he said.
Revenues from oil and gas have cratered in recent years, decimating the state budget. Lawmakers are expected to face tough questions about K-12 education funding this legislative session, which restarted Monday.
The income tax would generate roughly $337 million for the state, and there’s a $300 million or so shortfall in education funding for the current biennium, Yin said.
“So, when it comes to funding K-12, just this one income tax alone would close that gap,” the Jackson Democrat continued.
“So I think just helping people realize that is important.”
Yin’s bill is set to be co-sponsored by Sen. Chris Rothfuss and Rep. Cathy Connolly, both Albany County Democrats.
House Speaker Barlow to retire at end of term
GILLETTE (WNE) — State Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said he will not seek reelection in 2022.
“To the voters of House District 3, thank you for the five times you provided me with this opportunity,” he told members of the state House on Monday morning. “I am humbled. This will be my last general session in the Wyoming House of Representatives and I will continue to make my time here an example of representative service.”
Barlow decided to step down when his term ends in 2022 for a few reasons.
First, it is tradition for a speaker of the house or senate president to do so after they finish their terms, he told the News Record on the phone. Barlow has also reached his goal of serving 8-10 years in the House.
“It’s been an honor and a pleasure serving the citizens in House District 3 and our broader community in the state of Wyoming,” he said. “I love the legislative process, I love Wyoming, but there’s a time when other people can do it.”
Finally, he also attributes his decision to step down because of the upcoming redistricting that will happen when the 2020 Census is released.