15-year-old arrested for threatening four people with gun
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested early Wednesday morning for approaching an apartment with a rifle and allegedly threatening the four people inside.
He was arrested on four felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of minor in consumption of alcohol, said Police Sgt. Dean Welch.
Officers and Sheriff’s deputies responded to Constitution Drive about 2 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a man knocking on an apartment door and announcing he had a gun.
The 16-year-old girl who answered the door said the 15-year-old boy demanded to be let inside and said “what, you don’t think I have a f***ing gun.”
There were two girls, 12 and 15, and a 42-year-old woman also inside, Welch said.
Lummis opens field office in Sundance
SUNDANCE (WNE) – Is Sundance now the smallest city in the nation to host a congressional office? With the opening of U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis’ new digs within Old Stoney, it might just be.
Having a presence in the smaller communities of Wyoming was the plan all along, said Kristin Walker, Chief of Staff for Lummis.
She and State Director Jackie King came to town last week for the grand opening of the office and spent the afternoon meeting the community, playing cornhole and indulging in a spot of roping.
Senators are permitted a certain amount of square footage around the state, Walker said, and Lummis made a decision – based on Wyoming being such a rural state – that she would prefer not to have one or two large offices in the biggest towns.
Instead, she wanted to have a presence within the smaller populations, like Sundance and Afton, and across as much of the state as possible.
Lummis now has outreach offices in seven Wyoming locations: Casper, Cheyenne, Cody, Jackson, Sheridan, Afton and the newly opened office in Sundance.
Council mulls limit to number of dogs for each household
GREYBULL (WNE) — Hoping to close a loophole in town statutes, the Greybull Town Council is considering limiting the number of dogs or cats that can be owned by a person living within town limits.
Council members are just in the discussion phase, with a first reading of new ordinance language tentatively planned for the August meeting.
Police Chief Bill Brenner said the issue surfaced after a resident asked the town’s animal control officer how many dogs a person could legally have at one time.