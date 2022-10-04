Gas prices fall by almost 7 cents/gallon in Wyoming in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.76 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in the state.
Prices in Wyoming are 6.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 32.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was $3.19 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.79. That is a difference of $1.60 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 59.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Multiple hunters ticketed for trespassing over the weekend
GILLETTE (WNE) — Sheriff’s deputies ticketed trespassers throughout the county last weekend who said they were unaware they were on private land.
At about 9 a.m. Friday, deputies ticketed a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old man off of Mackey Road for trespassing. The two admitted to trespassing in order to hunt, and Wyoming Game and Fish wardens took over a poaching investigation after deputies left, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
Saturday, at about 6 p.m., a 37-year-old land owner reported that two men were trespassing on private property along Heald Road and shot a deer from his property that was on public land that borders his land.
The 62-year-old man from Rhode Island and 55-year-old man from New Hampshire said they unintentionally crossed into private land while they were hunting. The two were ticketed for trespassing, Reynolds said.
About noon Sunday, deputies ticketed four men, 45, 46, 51 and 55, for criminal trespass after a 34-year-old man reported a dark Chevrolet with Washington plates traveling on Todd Road, a private road.
The private road had many signs saying no trespassing but when deputies talked with the men they said they did not know the road was private.
After deputies pointed out the signs, the men said that they now saw them. The men had shot two antelope bucks that were checked by Wyoming Game and Fish.
Art show sales top $1 million
CODY (WNE) — At the close of the 41st Annual Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale, bidders had purchased more than $1.3 million in artwork between the weekend’s Live Auction and Quick Draw events.
During Friday night’s live auction, sales surpassed $1 million for the first time since 2013.
Of the 109 total lots (including five lots of handcrafted artisan pieces from partners By Western Hands), 100 lots sold, for a healthy sell-through rate of 92% by lot.
Bidding wars drove one lot, an oil painting by Mark McKenna of Powell titled “Embrace,” to sell for $24,000 over the estimated retail value listed in the catalogue, and an additional four lots to climb more than $10,000 above their respective retail values. A total of 28 lots sold above their listed retail values.
Saturday morning’s Quick Draw featured 26 BBAS artists.
In only 90 minutes, each artist created an original piece while 400 registered attendees observed the process.
Artists showed their newly completed Quick Draw works on the runway, and bidders purchased all 26 lots. Sculptor Chris Navarro of Casper sold 20 copies of “Wyoming Native,” a pronghorn in clay that will be cast in bronze and delivered to buyers across the country.
The BBAS is produced by the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and benefits the chamber and center as well as a variety of local arts organizations.
Visit RendezvousRoyale.org for more information about this year’s artwork, news on upcoming events in 2023, and to apply to be an artist in the show.
Park County Search and Rescue helps stranded climber
POWELL (WNE) — Park County Search and Rescue helped a stranded climber get down from a spot 300 feet off the ground near Buffalo Bill Reservoir at a popular climbing area.
On Monday, Sept. 26, at 8:46 p.m. the Park County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division received a call for assistance in rescuing a stranded climber.
In the climbing area on U.S. Highway 14-16-20W, just outside of the first tunnel near mile marker forty-five, and across the river, is an area called “I’ll tell you what’s cool,” which is a multi-pitch rock climbing route.
According to a Sheriff’s Office release, a 19-year-old male climber’s rope had become stuck approximately three hundred feet from the ground, at the sixth of eight pitches.
A “pitch” in climbing terminology is the measure of the climb that is protected by one rope length.