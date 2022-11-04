Campbell County students kick off gratitude month Tuesday morning
GILLETTE (WNE) — Anyone walking into Campbell County High School the last two days may have noticed the myriad of words written in chalk outside the front doors of the building.
Those words, although random, separated and lacking the structure of a complete sentence, are important. The words describe exactly what the students inside the building are thankful for.
In a kick start to the national month of gratitude, student council sponsors Vanessa Bridges and Tandy Dowdy, along with Alice King, instructional facilitator, manned the front Tuesday along with some of the student council executive members with welcoming smiles, chalk and a small candy incentive.
To receive the candy, students coming into school were asked to write what they were grateful for.
“It wasn’t a hard sell,” Bridges said. “They grabbed the chalk and we looked around and there were these amazingly appropriate, happy, joyful things that were written down.”
Dowdy said that some of the things students highlighted were the hospital, family, parents and even some siblings who made the cut, along with teachers.
Drug arrest near Elk Mountain nets 221 pounds of marijuana
LYMAN (WNE) — A routine traffic stop on Interstate 80 recently resulted in the confiscation of 221 pounds of marijuana drugs.
On Oct. 30, a Wyoming Highway Patrolman assigned to the Elk Mountain area stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction near milepost 263 on I-80.
The driver gave inconsistent statements, and the trooper observed additional suspicious factors that led him to detain the driver.
Another patrolman arrived on the scene and deployed his K-9 partner, Bailey, who gave a positive alert indicating the odor of an illegal substance.
The resulting search yielded approximately 221 pounds of marijuana.
The driver, who was not identified in the release issued by the WHP, was arrested and booked into the Carbon County Detention Center on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and —failure to maintain a single lane of travel.