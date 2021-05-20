Riverton woman dies in motorcycle crash
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton woman died amid a motorcycle crash Saturday, when her motorcycle struck the wall of Wind River Canyon on Highway 20 north of Shoshoni.
Heather Weber, 34, was driving northbound on the highway, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol fatality crash summary. The report states that she “failed to negotiate a left hand curve in the roadway.”
Her motorcycle exited the roadway to the right, striking the side of the canyon wall, which caused Weber to be separated from her vehicle.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and WHP were called to the scene at 12:18 p.m. Saturday. The Fremont County Coroner’s Office and American Medical Response ambulance also were called to respond.
Conditions were clear and dry that day. WHP lists possible contributing factors as speed and driver inattention.
No other vehicles or individuals were involved, WHP wrote.
Weber was not wearing a helmet.
Upton confirmed as RER test plant location
SUNDANCE (WNE) — Rare Element Resources confirmed this week that the next stage of development for its planned rare earth mine will take place in Upton.
This is the location originally chosen for the company’s full-scale separation activities once the mine was up and running.
The demonstration plant will further test the company’s patented rare earth separation and processing and will use funding from the U.S. Department of Energy.
“A major decision has been made to choose Upton as the site for this unique facility, which will be the first of its scale in America to produce commercial-grade neodymium/ praseodymium rare earth high-purity oxide for high-strength permanent magnets,” said George Byers, RER.
“The Upton plant will help us further optimize our innovative, patented separation process. Our ability to produce extremely high-purity, separated rare earth oxides involves significantly fewer steps plus attendant environmental benefits and lower operating and capital costs compared with current technologies employed elsewhere in the world.”
The DoE announced in January that it had selected RER and its partner, General Atomics and affiliate Synchron, to receive an award of $21,989,530 to construct this demo plant. The plant is expected to cost around $35-40 million.
“Since then [we] have been finalizing details of the pre-award negotiations,” said Byers.
Funding is expected within the next six to eight weeks, according to Byers, and construction of the demonstration plant is then set to be complete within 18 to 24 months.