Hospital building new structure for COVID
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A new steel building will be constructed soon to provide a drive-thru testing building to accommodate more patients while also keeping providers and patients out of the winter elements.
“People will be able to pull in through a garage-style door and stay in their car while being examined and tested for COVID-19,” Memorial Hospital of Converse County Practice Administrator Terry Moss said.
The new building will be made of metal and will include power and heat and should be completed in the next few weeks, depending on weather.
“Six to eight cars can be in the building at a time, and the closed building will protect employees and staff from weather conditions,” Moss said.
“The is a service to our community to provide safe examinations and treatments to patients without spreading the virus,” Phillip Tigert, PA-C said.
MHCC was able to use some of the CARES funding for the new building, which will be the second one in the state, according to Moss.
“We’re glad we can build this with CARES funds and the building can be moved to another location or used for another purpose in the future.”
Building materials have started to arrive and construction will begin this week.
“We expect to be done in the next two to three weeks,” MHCC Director of Facilities Eric Van Osdol said. The building will be 60 feet by 40 feet once construction is completed.
Dubois military museum named one of best attractions in country
RIVERTON (WNE) — The National Museum of Military Vehicles near Dubois has been recognized as one of the 10 best new attractions in the U.S. for 2020 in a national competition conducted by USA Today.
The museum houses the largest collection of military vehicles in the world. Its primary focus is on vehicles from World War II and the U.S.-involved military conflicts in Korea and Vietnam.
“This award is a tribute not to our museum, but to the service and sacrifice of American veterans and their families,” said Dan Starks, founder and chairman of NMMV.