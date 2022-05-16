I-80 bridge work in Laramie complete
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The eastbound off-ramp bridge over Interstate 80 at exit 316 in Laramie has reopened. This is four months after a January semitrailer crash that damaged a support on the bridge.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation recently reported that the department and S&S Builders have completed the repair.
The good news is that this wrapped up three weeks ahead of schedule.
Crews continued working this past week to remove shoring, barriers and traffic control measures put up to direct traffic. Motorists can expect to still experience lane closures on I-80 until that’s completed.
The bridge was damaged when a semitrailer crashed into a support. WYDOT reported at the time there were no injuries in the crash.
The impact to a beam on the opposite side of the bridge weakened the structure. While it was able to hold the weight of the overpass, the off-ramp couldn’t also take the weight of live traffic.
Teenager arrested on multiple charges
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A local teenager was arrested on Wednesday by the Rock Springs Police Department for multiple charges.
The 16-year-old was arrested on charges for reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, interference with peace officers – interference or resisting arrest and failure to stop at stop signs.
On May 11, at approximately 3:45 p.m. officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Rock Springs regarding a 9-1-1 call.
Officers arrived on the scene to learn that a male teenager, who was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine, had become irate and volatile toward his elderly grandparents before leaving the residence in a vehicle.
One cub hazed after 399 and her brood split
JACKSON (WNE) — Grizzly 399 and her four cubs have officially separated, spreading out into different areas of Grand Teton National Park and the unincorporated areas of Teton County on Thursday and Friday.
One cub, one of two that was collared last year, was hazed with vehicles and cracker shells Friday morning after spending the evening in the Solitude subdivision with a collar-free sibling.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department Large Carnivore Supervisor Dan Thompson said the bear had not gotten into a conflict or accessed human-related foods.
Rather, it was hazed to keep it out of a residential area and let the 2-year-old subadult know “it’s not an area we want [it] to habituate to,” Thompson told the Jackson Hole Daily.