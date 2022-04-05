Average Wyoming gasoline prices down half a penny in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 40.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.19 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.69 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.59, a difference of 90 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 25.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Deputies find 300 pounds of marijuana in California man’s car
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 33-year-old California man will be facing multiple drug charges after nearly 300 pounds of marijuana was found in his car Thursday morning.
Leng See Chang was driving a 2008 Toyota RAV4 north on Highway 50 when he was pulled over just south of the Little Store for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone, said Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Seeman. Deputies could see that something inside the car was covered up with a sleeping bag. Chang told them there was a few hundred pounds of marijuana in the car.
Inside, they found 296.7 pounds of marijuana.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s figures on the national average street value of weed, which is based on much smaller amounts, this marijuana is worth about $1.2 million, Seeman said. If someone were buying 300 pounds of pot, the cost would be lower, he said.
Chang has not yet been charged, but he will be once the investigation is complete, Seeman said.
Suspect killed in gunfire exchange with deputy identified
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect killed over the weekend amid an exchange of gunfire with a deputy. The deputy survived the shooting and has been described as doing OK.
In a brief statement Monday providing updated details of the shooting incident, LCSO said that “the deceased suspect from this shooting incident has been identified as 31-year-old Rance Tillman of Cheyenne.”
No further details about Tillman were available from local authorities. He does not appear to have a criminal record involving any felonies in Laramie County, based on a search performed for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by an official in the Laramie County District Court Clerk’s Office.
On Saturday, a deputy had been shot but survived after a suspect in a robbery of a student at Laramie County Community College later opened fire following a brief, slow-speed chase. The shooting incident occurred in approximately the 3500 block of Miles Court.
As of Monday, the sheriff’s deputy remained in the hospital at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and still was in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. LCSO further described the deputy’s condition as “still recovering.”
The deputy-involved shooting incident continues to be under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. DCI typically investigates such incidents for LCSO, and Sheriff Danny Glick had requested this involvement.
Once DCI finishes its review, it may write a report, according to Forrest Williams, interim director of the state agency. “Our report on this situation will be provided to the district attorney’s office,” Williams told the WTE Saturday.