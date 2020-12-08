G&F says no to ranch management
CODY (WNE) — The Beartooth Ranch, a 657-acre property sitting along the drainage of the Clarks Fork Canyon of the Yellowstone River, will continue looking for a manager that is properly equipped for handling its needs into the near future.
At a Nov. 17 Wyoming Game and Fish Commission meeting, the board decided with a 5-1 vote to reject a proposal for G&F to take over management of the property. Currently, the ranch is managed by the Office of State Lands and Investments.
The G&F Commission appeared unconvinced its management would significantly alter the nature of the area or future opportunities therein.
Len Fortunato, Beartooth Ranch committee chairman, argued that under the management of the Game and Fish, wildlife would be better managed and hunters, fishermen and other recreationalists would be better served.
G&F has been responsible for managing an easement to the river that crosses through the ranch and also maintains the ranch’s access road, boat launch, parking lots and a recently installed comfort station.
“What are you providing access to?” Fortunato said. “Marginal hunting, fishing, recreational opportunities. The people in Park County want that to be better.”
G&F Deputy Director John Kennedy argued public access, habitat conservation and G&F wildlife management already taking place on the property, and other priorities in the region, make the property unworthy of a G&F overhaul of property management.
G&F leaders did leave an open invitation for the Ranch Committee to return to the commission for assistance on individual projects and habitat improvement plans.
Cody man dies after crash on Powell Highway
CODY (WNE) — A Cody man died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on the Powell Highway near Sage Creek.
Dylan Ray, 34, died Friday morning when he succumbed to his injuries, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Ray was driving a Nissan Xterra westbound on the highway and exiting a curve when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice, WHP said. The Nissan crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided with a Freightliner Conventional tanker truck, driven by Travis Cook, 30, of Riverton.
Ray was not wearing his seat belt and was taken to Cody Regional Health. Cook was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
Speed is being investigated on the part of Ray as a possible contributing factor.
After roughly an hour closure vehicles began to travel in one lane. Multiple agencies, including WHP and fire department personnel, responded to the scene.
Ray worked at Eagle Recovery and co-owner Carisa Wood said he was on his break when it happened.
“He left for lunch yesterday after working with the guys all morning and never returned,” she said.
She shared a fundraiser to help his family pay for medical expenses and provide a Christmas for his two children.
“He was a very dedicated employee and one of the best guys,” Wood said. “He was a major cog in the wheel here at Eagle.”
This was the 120th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 142 in 2019, 107 in 2018 and 119 in 2017 to date.
Vehicular homicide charge brought in connection with professor’s death
POWELL (WNE) — Prosecutors have charged a Powell man with vehicular homicide after he ran over and killed a 75-year-old pedestrian in a September accident.
Shay Dillon, 21, pleaded not guilty during a Monday appearance in Park County Circuit Court.
Charging documents say Dillon pulled out of the Rimrock Tire parking lot and onto Coulter Avenue that afternoon without ever looking to his right.
“I didn’t think I needed to because I was turning right,” he later told Powell police.
Dennis Brophy, who was walking west along the sidewalk, was struck by the front end of Dillon’s 2007 Toyota Camry. He was knocked backwards and trapped under the car.
Dillon told police he didn’t know why his car had come to a sudden stop and got out to see what had happened.
He had brought his Camry to Rimrock Tire because of a slow leak in his rear driver’s side tire and thought it might have popped, the affidavit says. But when he saw the tire was still intact, Dillon got back in the car and tried pulling forward, but the Camry didn’t move far.
After two drivers caught his attention, Dillon realized he had run over Brophy.
According to one witness, Dillon broke down in tears.
“I didn’t see him,” he said.
Brophy was well-known in the Powell community, not only as a long-time psychology professor at Northwest College, but as a supporter of the arts and world traveler.
At the time of the incident, Dillon was awaiting a court appearance on allegations that he drove while under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 12, and he later pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense.
However, police found Dillon was not under the influence of any substances when he struck Brophy.
Honor Farm has highest active coronavirus case count in state corrections
RIVERTON (WNE) — There were 22 active cases of coronavirus infection at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton on Nov. 20 according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
The Nov. 20 report is the newest available.
The coronavirus case total includes 20 inmates and two employees, the DOC said.
The DOC works with the Wyoming Department of Health to medically monitor and manage all active inmate cases in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to the press release.
COVID-19 infections have risen sharply in Wyoming and the nation in recent weeks.
Prisons and other corrections facilities have been deemed to be a higher risk for contagion and spread of coronavirus, with national COVID data reinforcing that conclusion.
“The department continues conducting rigorous surveillance testing at all sites and will provide additional information as it becomes available,” the DOC said.