Woman found dead in car after chase
CHEYENNE (WNE) — At approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Police officers were dispatched to Wyoming Downs, located at 3617 East Lincolnway, for a report of a woman using methamphetamine on the premises. As officers arrived, the woman left the scene in a vehicle that didn’t belong to her. An officer followed and attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of College Drive and Campstool Road, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a high rate of speed, initiating a pursuit toward westbound Interstate 80.
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined in the pursuit and continued following the suspect westbound for several miles. A deputy pulled in front of the pursuit and successfully deployed spike strips, which safely stopped the vehicle along the side of the interstate.
Officers and deputies then gave the driver multiple commands to exit the vehicle but did not receive a response.
After seeing no movement, officers approached the vehicle to speak with the female suspect and found her to be deceased due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No further injuries were reported.
Bill would clarify terms for new college trustees
GILLETTE (WNE) — All seven Gillette Community College District trustees have gone without defined term lengths since election night. But that may change soon.
Existing Wyoming law does not clarify how to determine which of the seven elected Gillette Community College District trustees are assigned two-year terms and which are assigned four-year terms because all of their term lengths began simultaneously after the election that birthed the district last summer. But during the ongoing Wyoming Legislature budget session, lawmakers have a bill proposing a solution to that issue.
Senate File 43 calls for those initial seven trustees to begin each of their terms the day after the initial election and continue until Dec. 1 following the next regular election of trustees.
The legislation would apply to future community college districts as well, but for the seven inaugural GCCD trustees it applies to now, their terms would have begun the day after they were elected and expire Dec. 1, 2024.