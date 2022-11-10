First National Bank of Gillette robbed, suspect in custody
GILLETTE (WNE) — The First National Bank of Gillette on Highway 59 was robbed Wednesday morning, and a suspect is in custody.
“It’s under investigation, the detectives are working on it right now, and we’ll have more information tomorrow,” Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson told the News Record.
Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:11 a.m. to the request for help look for a potential bank robbery suspect, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
Police scanner audio at the time of the incident described the suspect as a tall man with scraggly facial hair who was wearing a camouflage Army jacket. He was believed to be headed east on Interstate 90 in a silver Ford Mustang.
A First National Bank of Gillette Facebook post Wednesday informed the public the bank would be closed the rest of the day and thanked law enforcement officials for their rapid response.
“Everyone is safe and the suspect is in custody,” it said.
Second competency evaluation requested in Williams case
CODY (WNE) — Counsel for Moshe Williams, who is charged with the murder of his 2-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams, has asked Park County District Court for a second competency evaluation because of “inadequacies” in Wyoming State Hospital’s report, which they delivered to the court Oct. 28.
The motion asks the court to allow the defendant, through his counsel, “to seek a second evaluation by a designated examiner of his choosing.”
Williams’ counsel, Dylan Rosalez, wrote in the motion that the “inadequacies” in the state hospital report stem from the examiner not being able to complete “fundamental and critical areas of concern to Mr. Williams’ evaluation.”
“The examiner was not able to conduct intellectual functioning testing,” Rosalez wrote in the motion. “This is an area of crucial concern for counsel and to the ultimate determination of whether or not Mr. Williams is competent to proceed. Because this testing was not completed, the examiner and thus the court is left in the position of guessing as to Mr. Williams’ fitness.”
Intellectual functioning testing tests for general mental capacity, including such areas as learning, reasoning and problem solving, according to the American Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
Rosalez also wrote that the report contained “several key areas of misinformation,” though those areas of misinformation were not disclosed.
Judge Bobbie Overfield had ordered a competency evaluation of Williams on Aug. 26.
As of Nov. 8, the court had not yet ruled on Rosalez’s motion.
Worland board recommends banning living in campers
WORLAND (WNE) — The Worland Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission on Monday recommended an ordinance to the city council that would ban people from living in recreational vehicles and campers within city limits.
Specifically, the proposed ordinance would limit stays in campers inside city limits — except for designated campgrounds — to 14 days.
Under the proposal, Worland City Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Glanz or Worland Police Chief Gabe Elliott could grant exceptions under the proposed ordinance.
Monday’s recommendation comes after the board reviewed in September several exemptions in city ordinances that allow for living in campers on city streets indefinitely.
“They’re all over the place,” Worland Building Official Randy Adams said during the September discussion.
Currently, definitions in city code forbid people from parking their recreational
vehicles on city streets for more than 14 days while staying in them, but there is no enforcement provision.
The proposed ordinance is intended to shore up those loopholes.
In addition to prohibiting staying in recreational vehicles on city streets for more than two weeks, people would be barred from residing in them on private property for the same amount of time.
Car crash kills Australian in Grand Teton National Park
JACKSON (WNE) — A car accident involving an SUV and a semi truck near Teton Point Turnout in Grand Teton National Park led to one fatality on Tuesday.
Pamela Paltridge, of Australia, died as a result of her injuries.
The second occupant of the SUV was treated and released. Both occupants were transported by ambulance to St. John’s Health. The driver of the semi was treated at the scene and released.
The accident occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Park rangers responded to the scene after receiving a call to the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center. They were assisted by Highway Patrol, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
“The park and all those involved extend their condolences to the Paltridge family and friends,” a park press release said.