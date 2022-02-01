Average gas prices in Wyoming unchanged in the past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.29 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 5.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.05 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.79 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.69, a difference of 90 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 6.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 92.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Medical seizures lead to seizure of cocaine, LSD, weed, meth and mushrooms
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 42-year-old man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges after officers arrived at his home on a medical emergency call Friday.
His wife, a 36-year-old woman, reported the man was having a seizure Friday night in the 3400 block of Quacker Avenue.
When officers arrived, the woman who reported her husband’s seizure began having a seizure herself and was taken to the hospital for treatment, said Police Sgt. Dean Welch.
At that point, the man regained consciousness and was OK.
The man and woman both showed signs of “amphetamine” use and the man said they had each used cocaine about three hours earlier.
He gave officers permission to search their home, but the woman denied a search.
They eventually got a search warrant and found a slew of drugs.
Including packaging weights, officers found 23.7 grams of cocaine, 1.4 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, 28.2 grams of meth, 2.3 grams of LSD, 3.1 grams of marijuana and 19.1 grams of THC edibles inside the residence.
Welch said the man claimed ownership of all of the drugs and was arrested for misdemeanor use of a controlled substance, felony possession of meth and cocaine, as well as three misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana plant form, edible form and LSD.
After being released from the hospital, the 36-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor use of a controlled substance, Welch said.
Cody taxi drivers happy with Tipsy Taxi hike
CODY (WNE) — Ron Clark, owner of Town Taxi, said he’d rather take someone home for free than see them drive drunk.
However, he’d much prefer to get paid at least as much as he would charge somebody on a normal flat rate.
Now he and the other taxi companies that use the City of Cody’s Tipsy Taxi service will be paid $3 more than before each time they take someone home who has a voucher.
Since it started, the service has paid the taxi company $7 every time someone has used one of the vouchers to get a free ride home after drinking. Last week, the city council unanimously approved paying taxi companies $10 per voucher starting retroactively Jan. 1.
“I charge $8 a ride, so I was losing money,” Clark said. “It’ll help a lot.”
On average, about 16 retail or restaurant liquor license holders participate by handing out vouchers to qualifying customers. Those who are impaired are eligible for a free ride home and driven from a participating bar or restaurant to a place of residence or hotel within city limits.
“It’s a great benefit to the community,” said Cody Cab manager Earl “Mike” Farlow. “It keeps people from driving when they’ve been drinking.”
He said the company has been participating in the program since its inception in 2011. He now charges a $9 flat rate for rides in town.