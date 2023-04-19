Wyoming’s average gasoline prices rise nearly 11 cents a gallon
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 5.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 64.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.3 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.15 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.95 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.04 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65 on Monday. The national average is up 22.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data. The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Wyoming Supreme Court upholds 2021 sex assault conviction
JACKSON (WNE) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has upheld the first-degree sexual assault conviction of a Jackson man who was sentenced in September 2021. Christopher Tarpey is serving 10 years in prison for the July 2020 rape. His trial was held in June 2021, and he argued that COVID-mandated restrictions violated his constitutional rights. Tarpey was sentenced on Sept. 13, 2021, and filed his notice of appeal the next day. In a 26-page appeal decision rendered on Feb. 6, the Wyoming Supreme Court said Tarpey’s right to a public trial was not violated when Teton County District Court used an audio-only broadcast to provide public access to the proceedings.
“In this case, Tarpey knew about the District Court’s plan to partially close the courtroom, and he never objected to that partial closure or to the use of the audio broadcast, even though he had multiple opportunities to do so,” the Wyoming Supreme Court found.