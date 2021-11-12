Wyoming has highest rate of nursing home COVID
CHEYENNE (WNE) — After three months of low numbers of nursing home resident COVID-19 cases and deaths in Wyoming, things have taken a turn for the worse through the end of September and most of October, according to the latest AARP COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard.
Wyoming’s 8.49 COVID-19 cases per 100 nursing home residents is far and away the highest in the country and nearly double the rate of any other state in the Union.
Montana has the nation’s second-highest rate at 6.94 cases per 100 residents.
In all, there were 197 reported cases of COVID-19 among residents of Wyoming nursing homes from mid-September through Oct. 17. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been more than 14,000 nursing home resident cases in the Cowboy State.
Wyoming also has the second-highest rate of nursing home resident deaths due to COVID in the nation during the four-week period running from Sept. 20 through Oct. 17, with 1.53 deaths per 100 nursing home residents (27 deaths due to COVID-19 total over the same four-week period).
Montana has the nation’s highest rate at 1.72 COVID-19 deaths per 100 nursing home residents.
Montana and Wyoming are the only two states in the Union with a rate higher than 0.62 nursing home resident deaths per 100 residents attributed to COVID-19.
Laramie school mask requirement extended to December
LARAMIE (WNE) — The Albany County School District Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to extend the district’s mask mandate through Dec. 17 while also signaling they’d like to consider dropping the mandate in January.
By a 7-1 vote, with Trustee Jason Tangeman voting no, the board approved the mandate as part of a revision to the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan.
Dec. 17 marks the last day of school before a two-week winter break, with classes scheduled to resume Jan. 3.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Albany County is in the Orange Zone of COVID-19 transmission, indicating moderate-high transmission. The county has fluctuated between orange and red this fall.
The district’s plan calls for the board to consider removing the mandate when the county remains in the Yellow Zone for three consecutive weeks or the county reaches a 70% vaccination rate.
Currently, 50.17% of county residents are fully vaccinated.
Almost $25K raised for Cheyenne teen killed in accident
CASPER (WNE) — Nearly $25,000 has been raised for the family of the Cheyenne teenager killed by a car last week.
Makaili James Evans, 13, was crossing Western Hills Boulevard near McCormick Jr. High School around 7 a.m. on Nov. 5 when the driver of a Ford Escape hit him.
Evans, a student at the middle school, was pronounced dead after being taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
As of Thursday morning, a GoFundMe campaign organized by a close friend of Evans’ family had raised $24,581 from 362 donations.
According to the fundraiser page, Evans was a prankster who also loved camping, fishing, hiking, music and movies. He had recently started to take after his older brother, becoming interested in film and photography.