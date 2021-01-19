Poll shows rural Americans resist COVID vaccine
POWELL (WNE) — A recent survey found rural Americans are the least likely to take a vaccine for COVID-19 and the most likely to consider the inoculation as a personal choice rather than a social responsibility.
Nearly 40% of rural residents who responded to the Kaiser Family Foundation survey said they were not worried that they or someone in their family would contract the virus, compared to 23% of urban residents; that was even though rural residents were just as prone as city or suburban dwellers to know someone who had been ill with or died from the disease, Kaiser found after polling 1,676 adults.
More than half of rural residents said getting a vaccine is a personal choice (62%) while in urban and suburban areas, the response that it was a social responsibility tipped the scales at 55% and 47%, respectively.
Dr. Aaron Billin, Park County health officer, said public health officials are seeing that metric mirrored locally.
“We are seeing somewhat similar attitudes locally as found in the Kaiser Family Foundation study,” he wrote.
Billin recently conducted an unscientific poll, soliciting participants via his Park County Wyoming Health Officer Facebook page. Of the 896 respondents, 48% — slightly higher than the national rural number — said they either had already received the shot or planned to take it, 35.8% were not planning to get vaccinated and 16.2% were waiting to make the decision.
However, Billin noted Thursday that the Park County interest in getting inoculated was outdistancing the availability of vaccine; sign-ups for clinics were temporarily paused last week.
Man accused of assaulting 5-year-old
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton man could spend decades in prison if convicted of sexual acts with a 5-year-old.
Now 20, Joshua J Anderle is charged with both first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, dating back to a November when he was 17 years old.
The child, now 9, was still age 5 in that month.
Anderle pleaded “not guilty” during an arraignment in Fremont County District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and is scheduled to stand before a jury on May 3.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office detective Levi Hallock wrote that on or about Nov. 24, 2020, he and FSO detective Anthony Armstrong interviewed Anderle, because they’d learned “through other investigation and interviews” that he’d engaged in sexual activity with a then-5-year-old in November of 2017.
In a child advocacy project interview, the child recalled the events.
Anderle was charged Nov. 25, then transferred to Fremont County District Court for felony-level prosecution on Dec. 10, 2020.
The charge of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor carries a penalty of between 25 and 50 years imprisonment.
The same charge in the second degree is punishable by a maximum of 20 years.
Jackson stabbing case sent to district court
JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County Circuit Court Judge James Radda heard police testimony Jan. 14 that convinced him there is enough evidence for Riley Sills to be arraigned in felony court for a Dec. 30 alleged stabbing.
Sills is in the Teton County Jail, charged with attempted murder after police said he stabbed his neighbor, then hid in his apartment, resulting in an overnight standoff with police and his New Year’s Eve arrest.
In court Thursday morning, Jackson Police Detective Amanda White testified that the victim heard Sills say, “You die! You die!” just before the stabbing.
The victim thought he had been punched until he saw the blood trickling from his stomach, White testified.
“It was a big open wound,” she said.
The victim is out of the hospital but still recovering from a knife puncture to his liver, she said.
White, the only witness Chief Deputy Prosecutor Clay Kainer called during the preliminary hearing, said knives collected from Sills’ apartment, his clothes and the victim’s clothes have been sent to the state crime lab for testing.
Sills is represented by public defender Elisabeth Trefonas.
Trefonas pointed out that police didn’t look for any knives or evidence in adjoining apartments, only Sills’ apartment, even though at least 25 people live nearby.
Radda bound the case over to District Court.
“There is probable cause to believe Mr. Sills committed this offense,” Radda said.
Sills will be arraigned in 9th Judicial District Court at a later date.