Skier dies in Grand Teton
JACKSON (WNE) — A 27-year-old man died Sunday in Apocalypse Couloir on Prospectors Mountain, Grand Teton National Park officials said.
Radcliff Spencer, of Jackson, fell while attempting to ski the couloir, which is near the mouth of Death Canyon, the park said in a press release.
The incident was reported by a climber in Death Canyon who witnessed a person falling. The climber said the person appeared unresponsive, according to the press release.
Park rangers, Teton County Search and Rescue and the county’s helicopter responded to the scene. First responders attempted resuscitation, but were unsuccessful due to the injuries Spencer suffered.
Spencer was flown from the backcountry to the Teton County Coroner. The four other members of his party were helicoptered out of the park.
Park spokesman C.J. Adams said that the accident was not caused by an avalanche. Avalanche danger in the backcountry was low at all elevations Sunday, with some risk of warming-induced problems and small, isolated wind slabs at high elevations on steep slopes.
“While the snowpack remains generally stable, hazards still exist and may carry high consequences in technical terrain,” park officials wrote.
Gas prices rise by almost 6 cents per gallon
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 7.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.89 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 16.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 97.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Finalists named to head Northwest College
CODY (WNE) — Northwest College has announced two finalists for the open position of president, who are scheduled to visit campus for in-person interviews and meetings with college and community stakeholders.
The finalists are Dr. Michelle Schutt, current vice president of community learner services at the College of Southern Idaho, and current Northwest College Interim President Lisa Watson.
Each finalist will be on campus for two days. Schutt is scheduled to interview at Northwest College on Feb. 23-24, and Watson’s scheduled interview is March 2-3.
Schutt holds a B.A. from Upper Iowa University in English Education, a Master Teacher M.S. from Emporia State University, an M.S. in Social Responsibility from St. Cloud State University, and a Ph.D. in Education and Human Resources from Colorado State University.
Watson is in her eighth year of service at Northwest College, having served as Vice President of Administrative Services and Finance before accepting the position of Interim President on Nov. 19.
Watson holds a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in international business from the University of Miami, having graduated Summa Cum Laude honors.
She is a certified public accountant, earning her bachelor’s in accounting from the University of Colorado-Boulder.
Currently, Watson is a doctoral student in the higher education administration program at the University of Wyoming.
Wyoming wolves not included in protection order
PINEDALE — On Thursday, Feb. 10, a federal judge returned gray wolves outside the Northern Rockies to Endangered Species Act protections as “threatened with extinction” in other states.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is ordered to resume recovery efforts in the lower 48 states but not in Wyoming, for example, where gray wolves have surpassed agreed-on recovery goals for years.
Most of the states with new wolves spreading after their Yellowstone reintroduction have not counted enough wolves or packs to be considered historically significant.
FWS estimates show 132 wolves in Washington State, 173 in Oregon and fewer than 20 in the state of California.
The legal challenge was driven by a coalition of advocacy groups including Western Watersheds Project, WildEarth Guardians and smaller western associations.
Wyoming is the only one of the three states with gray wolves divided between a trophy game management area around Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks and a predator zone in what officials consider less suitable habitat.
FWS recently announced it was beginning a 12-month status review of the Northern Rockies’ distinct population segment, although Wyoming, Montana and Idaho wildlife agencies have managed them with approved management plans.
While all three states have hunting seasons, Montana and Idaho have loosened some hunting regulations. Wyoming’s 2021 hunting season quotas were not met.