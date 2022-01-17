Man shot by police after threatening them
GILLETTE (WNE) — An unidentified man died in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning when he was shot by two officers after allegedly charging at them with a “large edged weapon,” according to a police statement.
The suspect’s name and age have not been released by the Gillette Police Department.
The incident began when an unidentified person reported around 7 a.m. Sunday that the suspect had made threats and refused to leave the residence in the 500 block of Church Avenue.
When officers arrived, the man was allegedly armed with a “large edged weapon” and refused multiple requests to drop it, according to the statement.
The officers used two unspecified “less lethal” options and the man retreated further inside. While the officers continued their attempt to disarm the suspect, he allegedly charged and swung the weapon at officers, according to the statement.
Two officers then shot the man. EMS responded, lifesaving measures were initiated and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
One officer was treated for minor injuries, according to the statement.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting and the department said it will not release more information until the investigation is complete.
Two charged in July murder of teen
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Two teens have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old on July 5, 2021 in Cheyenne.
Raymond Sanchez, 16, of Cheyenne has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and Xavier Sanchez, 18, of Casper has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
In July, Cheyenne Police detectives determined that Raymond and Xavier acted together during the homicide. Raymond was arrested on July 10 on unrelated charges and held in custody, while Xavier was arrested on July 15 in Casper on charges related to the case.
Affidavits of probable cause were then forwarded to the Laramie County District Attorney with charging recommendations. Both defendants are now being held at the Laramie County Detention Center.
The date for the preliminary hearing is pending, according to a news release from Cheyenne Police.
Donors give Jackson families $18,000 for wellness items
JACKSON (WNE) — An anonymous local donor plans to give more than $800,000 to support Jackson Hole families struggling with the region’s high cost of living.
The inaugural Jackson Hole Community Well-being Awards will give 48 families up to $18,000 for wellness items or expenses over the next year.
There wasn’t an application process. Instead, families were nominated based on “need and merit” by Teton County School District No. 1 administrators and social workers and Teton Youth and Family Services staff.
The number of awards was expanded after the donor realized the level of need in the community.
Superintendent Gillian Chapman described the awards as “life-changing” in a Thursday statement.
“They give hard-working families more stability, which, in turn, gives their children the opportunity to flourish, both at home and in our schools,” she wrote.
The Fund for Public Education is helping with the distribution and hopes, alongside the donor, to make the awards an annual tradition. Other community members can also pitch in to support the awards.
“Dedicated workers struggle to find stable housing. Local children face the very real problem of food insecurity,” the Fund said in a statement, describing some of the hardships that often feel paradoxical in a resort town.