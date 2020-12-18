Crook County attorney to review officer-involved shooting
GILLETTE (WNE) — Crook County Attorney Joseph Baron will review a fatal officer-involved shooting in Gillette last month.
Deputy Campbell County Attorney Jenny Staeben said at a commission meeting Tuesday that the County Attorney’s Office is unable to handle the case because it has “conflicted out of it.”
“Either we’ve been involved in the prosecution of the deceased or the defense of the deceased,” she said.
At an elected officials meeting at the end of last month, County Attorney Mitch Damsky, who’d previously worked in the Public Defender’s Office, said Cody William Amman had been a client of his in the past.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation also is continuing its investigation into the Nov. 13 shooting.
From the information made available about the incident so far, Amman, 31, was shot and killed after he allegedly fired at a Gillette Police officer, who then returned fire.
Amman was hit twice in the upper body, one of the shots to his left lung being fatal, said Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
The incident began with a 911 call to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reporting shots fired in the area of a mobile home park near the 1500 block of East Second Street. The suspect, Amman, who reportedly was armed, had left the scene before deputies arrived, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
A Gillette Police officer found Amman’s car and began following it down Boxelder Road near the Chara Hills subdivision. While trailing the suspect, Amman stopped, stepped out of his car and began shooting at the officer, according to official reports. The officer returned fire.
Group protests mask mandate
TORRINGTON (WNE) — A group of area residents held a peaceful demonstration in and around the Goshen County Courthouse on Dec. 15 to protest mask mandates.
Citizen Danielle Murphy created an event through Facebook’s social media platform entitled “Restore our rights protest.” The events description announced a calling for a “peaceful gathering to show support and assert our rights under the Wyoming Constitution.”
The event description also said, “Many other county sheriffs and attorneys have come forward, stating they will not enforce these unconstitutional mandates. We ask ours to stand with us and do the same.”
“I want my choice to not (wear a mask) to be respected as well,” Murphy said. “We have the right to decide our own medical care. I have the right to choose for myself and my children. I believe a mask is being used as a medical device and I think it opens up a can of worms when you are talking about vaccinations, later.”
“If we allow this now, what’s next?” Murphy asked. “Are my kids going to be force-vaccinated?”
Murphy said she is not as concerned about the masks as she is about the U.S. government’s ability to force compliance for “a bigger agenda.” “It’s kind of scary,” Murphy said. Goshen County resident and advocate for rescinding the mask mandate, Stan Todorovich, wished to know why the Goshen County Attorney and Goshen County Sheriff would not renounce the mandates when other attorneys and sheriffs in the state of Wyoming have already done so.
Man killed in accident near Riverton
RIVERTON (WNE) — A 67-year-old man died Dec. 11 in a traffic incident involving nine people south of Riverton.
Officials said Cedrick Shakespeare, 67, of Wyoming, died at the scene of the crash, which was reported at about 5:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, on Rendezvous Road about one mile west of Wyoming Highway 789.
Reports indicate Shakespeare was the driver of an eastbound 2004 Honda Accord that collided “head-on in an off-set manner” with a westbound 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe after entering into the westbound lane to overtake an eastbound 2016 Toyota 4Runner on Rendezvous Road.
Shakespeare’s three passengers, and the driver and three passengers of the Hyundai Santa Fe, all were transported to SageWest Health Care at Riverton for treatment of injuries, the WHP said; the driver of the Toyota 4Runner was uninjured.
Shakespeare was wearing a seatbelt, according to reports. Officials said driver inattention and a possible medical condition contributed to the crash.
The road was snowy at the time, and the weather was cloudy and overcast with blowing snow.
None of the vehicles rolled, but initial reports indicate at least one vehicle was “off in (a) ditch” and someone was “trying to get it out.”
Man pleads ‘no contest’ to pot delivery charges
JACKSON (WNE) — In Teton County District Court on Tuesday morning, Casey Hardison pleaded no contest to two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Hardison, who has been an active participant in his defense, wanted to resolve his case in trial court so he can focus on constitutional arguments at the Wyoming Supreme Court level. The well-known chemist and anthropologist has been in custody since July awaiting trial on five felony charges of delivery of marijuana and aggravated assault.
Senior Assistant Public Defender Elisabeth Trefonas and Fremont County Public Defender Bailey Lazzari have been representing Hardison in the case. Trefonas said in a previous hearing that the state had yet to provide any evidence for the aggravated assault charges against her client.
Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation said Hardison tried to run them over with his car during a botched undercover drug raid in Jackson in 2018. Hardison said he thought he was being jumped and took off in self-defense. He also has argued he didn’t almost run anyone over. Hardison had been living in California for the last few years but was arrested over the summer and brought back to Teton County to face the charges related to the 2018 undercover attempted bust. The other three charges were dropped in the plea agreement.
Hardison says the Wyoming Controlled Substances Act is unconstitutional and “an assault on his due process and equal protection rights” protected by the Wyoming Constitution because the legislation doesn’t apply to use of spirits, wine, malt beverages or tobacco.