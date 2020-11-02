Laramie County mask mandate takes effect Monday
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A mask mandate for Laramie County that will apply in many public spaces has been finalized and will take effect Monday, local health officials announced Friday afternoon.
With the number of active COVID-19 cases in Laramie County more than six times higher than at the start of October, local health officials deemed the mask order necessary to help slow transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Laramie County now joins Teton County as the only two counties in Wyoming to issue some sort of mask mandate. The Wind River Indian Reservation also has a mask requirement.
The order, which tentatively expires at the end of November, requires Laramie County residents and visitors to wear masks when inside of or in line to enter any retail or commercial business, when obtaining health care and when using public transit. Staff members of those businesses would also be required to wear face coverings when interacting with the public.
Certain people are exempt from the order, including those with medical conditions that prevent wearing a mask, those whose work prevents them from wearing a mask and those under the age of 18. The order still encourages minors who are above the age of 2 to wear face coverings.
The order also exempts faith-based organizations, though they are encouraged to follow safety protocols from the Wyoming Department of Health. Under the order, individuals are also exempt while actively exercising in a gym.
Lawsuit over jail death ends with settlement
JACKSON (WNE) — After years of litigation the family of Scott Millward hopes the inmates at the Teton County Jail are getting adequate medical care — something they said Millward didn’t get when he died in his jail cell.
The Millwards received $377,500 in a recent settlement with Teton County, according to their attorney Skip Jacobson. Millward’s death and subsequent lawsuit also resulted in a new medical contractor that puts nurses at the jail full-time, rather than just a few times per week.
After Millward died in custody in 2015, his family sued the Teton County Board of County Commissioners, former Teton County Sheriff Jim Whalen, employees of the Teton County Jail, the jail’s former medical contractor Correct Care Solutions LLC and its nurses.
It resulted in two separate settlements, one with the Teton County defendants and another with the contracted medical staff.
Scott Millward, 47, was in the custody of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office when he died July 16, 2015, after being arrested on a DUI charge a few days before.
Millward, the son of former Teton County Sheriff Roger Millward, was arrested July 13, 2015, after a state trooper pulled him over for going 37 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The wrongful death complaint said Millward was “detained and placed in a holding cell while in hypertensive crisis and undergoing alcohol detoxification.” The complaint claims jail employees “ignored and were deliberately indifferent” to Millward’s medical needs.