Court rejects appeal of man who shot car
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Wyoming District Court judge on Friday denied the legal appeal of a Riverton man who broke into his ex-wife’s companion’s house brandishing a loaded AR-15 in August 2019, then shot up her car.
Sheldon Scott Buckingham, now 31, was convicted by a jury on March 5, 2020, of five felonies and two misdemeanors. He was sentenced Sept. 2, 2020, to between 12 and 20 years in prison.
During Buckingham’s four-day trial in Fremont County District Court last March, he had argued through his defense attorney Michael Bennett that he’d had no intention to harm either his ex-wife or her companion that August. He said he had been suicidal and was grasping for a way to share his final words with her before killing himself.
On July 2021, Buckingham filed a motion for a new trial, stating that his attorney, Bennett, had been “ineffective” in his defense, because he hadn’t coached Buckingham sufficiently on how to plead “not guilty by reason of mental illness.”
Wyoming District Court Judge Marv Tyler disagreed, overruling Buckingham’s plea on Dec. 3.
Buckingham may contest Tyler’s ruling before the Wyoming Supreme Court.
In denying Buckingham’s appeal, Tyler wrote that “an attorney has the right to make tactical decisions regarding trial strategy,” but the decision of how to plead “is left completely to the defendant.”
Douglas hospital revises vaccination policy
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Memorial Hospital of Converse County revised its Covid-19 vaccination policy a third time Monday in light of an ever-shifting national landscape of federal mandates and court injunctions.
While it softens the impact on employees from a vaccination-or-termination situation, the new policy doesn’t lift the requirement for vaccinations for those employees who work with patients directly but it also doesn’t go into effect until Jan. 1.
The biggest change is it provides financial incentives, instead of punishments alone, to get employees vaccinated.
“We have rescinded the (old) policy, so there are no vaccination requirements at this time,” CEO Matt Dammeyer said. “We’re (still) trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”
The latest policy was sent out to all hospital staff Monday evening following additional changes, but Dammeyer said the reasoning behind delaying implementation until Jan. 1 is timing and the constantly changing situation with the federal mandates, especially those involving court injunctions over the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rules for healthcare providers.
“People need time to process. We need time to process,” Dammeyer said Monday. “There may be some surprises we hadn’t thought of.”
While he expects CMS to prevail in court, the federal court injunction issued last week offered some breathing room for hospitals and other providers across the country. The original deadline to meet the vaccination mandate was Monday, Dec. 5.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort boosts minimum wage
JACKSON (WNE) — All non-tipped workers for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will now make at least $18 an hour, after the company’s second minimum wage increase in the lead-up to the 2021-22 season.
In September, the resort increased its minimum wage from $13.50 to $15 to compete with other ski areas and accommodate Jackson’s ballooning cost of living. Leadership offered the same explanations for the second increase, though Chief Administrative Officer Ty Hoath also said it was a response to the “Great Resignation.”
“We do need to recruit a little bit more,” Hoath said. “We have seen decreased applicant flow in the people applying for positions. Our applicant flow is down about 10%.”
That statistic doesn’t mean 10% of the resort’s 1,800 or so positions are unfilled, but rather that fewer people are expressing interest in primarily entry-level jobs.
“Before, we very much leaned on, you know, ‘You can come out here and have a fantastic season and make these great memories and then you go home to wherever your regular life is,’ ” Hoath said. “Now we’re trying to say that we are more of a long-term career option.”
The resort is also looking at moving staff from nonessential services to more essential roles, he said, while trying not to lessen the guest experience.
To account for the wage increase, Hoath said, management has raised prices across the board, not just for season passes, which the resort tries to keep accessible for “a wide and varied audience.”