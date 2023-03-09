Request for murder trials to be rejoined
CODY (WNE) — The trials of Carolyn Aune and Moshe Williams, who are charged with the murder of two-year-old Paisleigh Williams, may once again be rejoined, causing them to face a jury together.
On March 1, Park County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield filed a motion requesting a joint trial, despite Park County District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield’s order in January to separate the trials.
Overfield initially gave the order separating the trials because she did not want to compromise Aune’s right to a speedy trial, which was a possibility at that time due to the numerous delays caused by Williams’ second competency evaluation.
Aune is currently scheduled to face a separate jury trial on April 17.
Hatfield filed the motion shortly after the completion of Williams’ second competency evaluation, which the court received on Feb. 27.
Hatfield said a joint trial was “in the name of judicial economy and in the public interest” and necessary because “both defendants participated in the same act,” the motion said.
Hatfield also argued that holding two trials would negatively impact witnesses.
“The evidence in this case is voluminous. The state expects to call up 50 witnesses,” the motion said. “A separate trial places an extra burden on these witnesses to sacrifice their valuable time to reappear and testify no differently than they would have in the first trial.”
Hatfield said that having separate jury trials could require a change of venue as well.
“News media reports during the first trial will likely taint a jury pool for a second trial,” the motion said. “These trials tend to take longer and are generally much more expensive.”
As of March 7, Overfield had not ruled on the motion to rejoin the trials.
Governor signs counseling confidentiality bill into law
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Last week, Gov. Mark Gordon signed a peer support counseling-confidentiality bill into law (Senate File 112) at the Wyoming State Capitol. The bill ensures confidentiality for first responders when participating in peer support services following critical incidents.
“Chief Francisco (Cheyenne Police Department) brought this issue to my attention,” said Sen. Tara Nethercott, the bill’s primary sponsor. “This bill serves to provide protections to encourage first responders to communicate with each other when they may be experiencing concerns associated with trauma.”
Under this legislation, a peer support specialist will not be required to testify or divulge any information received during counseling related to a critical incident or traumatic event. The language does provide for limited exemptions, including when a person is in danger of serious bodily harm or death, or if a criminal act is disclosed.
Tech company gets national attention
BUFFALO (WNE) — ZeeMee, a social networking app designed for college students, has so far beaten long odds.
The company, co-founded in 2014 by Buffalo’s Adam Metcalf, was recently named one of the Top-15 startups to watch in 2023 by Silicon Valley Business Journal. Apple has recognized it as a “Hot App of the Week” four times. The app is 13 in the App Store for all social net working apps.
At its core, ZeeMee is designed to help college students new to the campus network before they even arrive. Since its founding in 2014, the social media app has reached millions of college students throughout the nation. Metcalf said that close to 200 colleges pay ZeeMee to create safe and private communities for their new students. In just the past four months, big names in entertainment, such as Ed Sheeran and Def Jam Records, have partnered with ZeeMee.
Today, Metcalf serves as the chief evangelist for ZeeMee. Metcalf said it’s remarkably difficult for tech startups to find success, but ZeeMee has beaten the odds to reach that pinnacle.
For every 100 startup companies, only one will receive venture capital. The odds of that company failing are astronomical.