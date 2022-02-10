Greybull councilman faces child porn charges
GREYBULL (WNE) — An elected official in Greybull is facing 14 felony counts of receiving and delivering child pornography stemming from a two-month investigation led by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
David Bernard, who serves on the Greybull Town Council, was arrested Friday, Feb. 4. He made his initial appearance Monday in the Circuit Court of the Fifth Judicial District, where bond was set at $250,000 cash.
All 14 counts - seven alleging he “possessed with intent to deliver” files, seven alleging he “received and/or delivered” files - fall under the header of Sexual Exploitation of Children.
Each count is a felony punishable by imprisonment not less than five years nor more than 12 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the DCI launched the investigation on Dec. 9, 2021, after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The NCMEC had been alerted by cybertip from the social media site Kik, which reported that an account had uploaded 84 files (77 videos, eight images) of apparent child pornography on Oct. 17, 2021. All the files allegedly depicted prepubescent females engaged in sexual acts with adult men.
Search warrants were executed on Friday, Feb. 4. According to the affidavit, Bernard admitted to possessing and distributing files of child pornography.
He told investigators that he sold the files he obtained for Bitcoin, typically selling 10 files for $100, and that he had made about $2,000.
Man sentenced to prison in abuse of child
POWELL (WNE) — A 39-year-old Powell man has been ordered to serve six to eight years in prison for abusing a child who was in his care last summer, in 2021.
Charging documents say Rudy DeHaan Jr., 39, picked the 8-year-old boy up by his ears, grabbed him by the throat and threw him against a wall on the evening of July 25.
Powell Valley Healthcare Emergency Room Dr. Aaron Billin reportedly told authorities that, as cases of child abuse go, it was “as clear cut as it gets.”
Billin told the Park County Sheriff’s Office that bruises on the child’s head and ligature marks on his neck were consistent with the child’s account of being abused by DeHaan.
At a Jan. 6 hearing, DeHaan pleaded no contest to a felony count of physical child abuse and agreed to the prison time as part of a deal with the Park County Attorney’s Office.
District Court Judge Bill Simpson accepted the agreement, finalizing the sentence in a Jan. 26 order.
DeHaan “has been a felon several times before,” then-Deputy Park County Attorney Saige Smith said at an initial court hearing last summer, referencing a criminal history that included “some violent threats and actions.”