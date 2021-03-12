WyoLotto to launch daily draw game, 2by2, Sunday
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming got a little luckier this week.
WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz announced Thursday that starting at 5 a.m. Sunday, Wyomingites can begin buying tickets for a new daily draw game, 2by2.
“This isn’t just any game, it’s going to be too fun. It’ll be fun for our players, and it’ll bring extra revenue to the state,” Clontz said during Thursday’s virtual press event. “Wyoming’s newest game is the first to have a draw each day of the week, so you can play every single day.”
Players select two red balls and two white balls for each play. The game is $1 per play, and has a grand prize of $22,000 when all four numbers match. Other prizes include $100 for matching three balls, $3 for matching two balls and a free play for matching one ball. Players can double their prizes by purchasing seven consecutive draws for $7, and any prize will be doubled (up to $44,000) if won on 2by2 Tuesdays.
Clontz added that 2by2 has the best odds of any of WyoLotto’s games: 1 in 4 tickets is a winner (though the fine print on the announcement’s logo states the odds are actually 1 in 3.59).
In a phone interview after the press event, Clontz said there are only a few other states that sell 2by2 tickets — North Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska — so it’s a small game, nationally speaking.
Because it’s a regional draw lottery game that’s part of the Multi-State Lottery Association, Wyoming will share the jackpot with those three states. For more details on 2by2 game features and how to play, visit the WyoLotto website, wyolotto.com, or download the free WyoLotto app.
Man stabbed in Riverton
RIVERTON (WNE) — A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the middle of the day Wednesday on one of Riverton’s busiest streets, according to police reports. The victim’s condition was unknown Thursday. An ambulance responded to the scene, and the stabbing victim was transported.
“There is no threat to the community,” the Riverton Police Department said Thursday. “No further information is available at this time.”
The stabbing was reported at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Federal Boulevard, a five-lane highway that runs through a commercial portion of Riverton. Personal belongings of the victim were strewn about the street.
The initial report was regarding a “male subject lying in (the) roadway.” A second caller said a “subject was stabbed.” A daily report Thursday from the RPD indicates the victim involved was “stabbed in the chest and thigh.”
Man pleads guilty to federal charges in drug trafficking case
JACKSON (WNE) — A Teton County man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to two charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering.
According to the case file in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming, Bryan Jones entered pleas of guilty to two counts, though the documents are sealed so the details of the plea agreement are unavailable to the public.
Jones was arrested by federal drug enforcement agents near his Jackson home in December 2019 after a five-year investigation into what officials called a large drug trafficking organization.
Jones and three co-defendants were indicted by a grand jury in January 2020 for conspiracy to distribute and manufacture a metric ton of marijuana and conspiracy to launder money.
“On Oct. 31, 2016, an investigation was initiated by the Drug Enforcement Administration into the Jones Drug Trafficking Organization,” court documents stated. “Information received from law enforcement sources in Jackson, Wyoming, indicated that Jones was trafficking large quantities of marijuana in the Jackson, Wyoming, area.”
Investigators had been surveilling Jones’ South Park house and tracking flight records and bank accounts.