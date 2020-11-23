Mountain Health CO-OP becomes Wyoming’s second provider on federal health care exchange
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyomingites who buy their health care through the federal marketplace now have an additional option.
Mountain Health CO-OP recently joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming as the second insurer for the state on healthcare.gov. It is a “nonprofit, member-owned, member-governed health insurance company,” Wyoming sales executive Rich Wessenberg said, calling the moment “historic.”
The co-op designation — and the fact that more than 80% of the board is made up of policyholders — pushes the company to go above and beyond because it’s in the best interest of members, Wessenberg said.
“You buy a policy and you’re an owner in the company,” he said.
Mountain Health CO-OP formed in 2014 in Montana and expanded in 2015 to Idaho. Getting to Wyoming had been in the works for a few years, Wessenberg said. The nonprofit now has an office in Cheyenne.
The company offers individual, supplemental and both small and large group insurance. Wessenberg recommends that potential customers go online to mountainhealth.coop and gather information about available plans, and then give him a call at 307-630-2247 or stop by the office to make sure they’re getting the best and most cost-effective coverage.
The window for enrollment is open through Dec. 15 for plans that begin Jan. 1, 2021.
Denise Burke, senior policy and planning analyst for the Wyoming Insurance Department, said the state was excited to have another insurer join the healthcare marketplace.
“Whenever you have more than one company ... that’s a good thing,” she said.
Driver who led long pursuit to face more eluding charges
GILLETTE (WNE) — A California man who is accused of leading Campbell County law enforcement into Converse County on Thursday morning is facing additional charges, including impersonating an officer.
Jonathan David Suckow, 39, of Lomita, California, faces three counts of eluding and one count apiece of reckless endangerment and impersonating an officer, Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson said Friday.
That is an addition to fleeing to elude, reckless driving as well as speeding and other traffic-related offenses that the Wyoming Highway Patrol arrested Suckow for.
The incident started when the Gillette Police Department received a report of Suckow impersonating someone in law enforcement at the Flying J Travel Center. He also asked to frisk someone inside the business. When Suckow was asked to show identification to prove he was with law enforcement he became upset and left the store.
Officers tried to use tire spikes at Interstate 90 and Highway 50, but Suckow fled and officers temporarily lost sight of him. Shortly after, officers received a report of the man traveling about 90 mph past Thunder Basin High School.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers joined the chase near Savageton and it continued south on Highway 50 at speeds over 100 mph before heading eastbound on Highway 387 toward Wright.
Suckow stopped the car about 6 miles from Douglas on Highway 59, but he wouldn’t get out. He started to drive south again, but the car went into the barrow ditch before he could drive around law enforcement to escape.
Suckow wasn’t hurt and was taken into custody. WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck estimated the pursuit was 140 miles based on the mileage from Highway 50 to 387 to 59 and from 59 to where it came to a stop just north of Douglas.