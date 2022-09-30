Cheyenne police provide update on South High bomb threat
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne Police Department released an update Thursday afternoon on an incident that took place earlier this week at South High School.
At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, a school resource officer was notified by dispatch of a 911 call threatening gun violence at the high school, which is located at 1213 W. Allison Road, the news release said.
Immediately following the call, the SRO notified school administration of the potential threat, and the school was placed into a secure perimeter. Additional officers were dispatched to assist and entered the school “without hesitation,” according to the release.
Officers then began simultaneously securing and searching the interior. They also determined that the call was made from inside the building.
At about 10:40 a.m., another threat was received through the anonymous Safe2Tell tip line. It was reported that a student was in possession of an explosive device and a firearm in a backpack.
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office explosive ordnance detector K-9s were deployed and assisted in the search for the alleged device and firearm, the release said.
Officers were able to locate the student, who was named in the Safe2Tell report, and quickly determined that the explosive device threat and firearm possession were unfounded.
Meanwhile, officers successfully located the individual responsible for the initial call to dispatch that had threatened gun violence.
With both incidents resolved and one suspect in custody, the secure perimeter was lifted at 11:45 a.m. that day, the release said.
Officers have forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office supporting charges against the teenage suspect. Further investigation will continue regarding the Safe2Tell threat. The case is under investigation by the CPD.
State, district seal will show language proficiency on diplomas
GILLETTE (WNE) — High school students in Campbell County may now receive up to two seals of biliteracy on their diplomas: a state seal and a district seal.
In January, Campbell County School District implemented its own Seal of Biliteracy, which shows that students are fluent and functional in at least two languages.
In February, state legislators passed the language proficiency-seal of biliteracy bill and Tuesday, the state seal was approved for use within the district.
The state offers two options for seals, one called the State of Wyoming Seal of Biliteracy and the other is the Seal of Biliteracy with distinction, said Bertine Bahige, principal of Stocktrail Elementary School.
Stocktrail is a dual language immersion school where Spanish is taught and integrated within daily lessons.
“The (Wyoming Department of Education) did a good job incorporating what we’ve done in Campbell County, what Natrona has done as well as Teton County and also involved foreign language teachers to be able to put together a comprehensive structure,” Bahige said of the different pathways and assessments students can take to prove language proficiency.
He said that some of the hesitancy in the state revolved around how to meet indigenous languages within the seal’s documentation, which has now been handled.
Wyoming was one of the last states in the country to approve the state seal, which is now commonly looked for in college admissions and by employers, said Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, who sponsored the bill earlier this year. It can also be referenced when students look at scholarship opportunities.