Average Wyoming gasoline prices up 2.1 cents per gallon
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 9.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 76.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.15 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.95, while the highest was $3.95.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 13 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
13-year-old arrested for school shooting threats
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot students at Twin Spruce Junior High has been arrested and charged with a felony count of making terroristic threats.
The boy, who went unnamed in a City of Gillette news release, threatened to shoot other students last week, and the Gillette Police Department investigation determined that although he did not have access to guns, he did threaten other students.
The alleged threats were made last Thursday, April 6, and he was arrested at about 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office jail log.
The city released the information at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Wyoming records ombudsman position remains vacant
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming’s statutorily required public records ombudsman position has been vacant since the beginning of March, and officials are seeking a replacement. The position was created with the passage of Senate File 57 by the Wyoming Legislature in 2019 and has served as a resource for the public and government agencies. The ombudsman handles public records requests submitted to state government agencies and investigates public records complaints related to any level of government through mediation. Michael Pearlman, communications director for Gov. Mark Gordon’s office, confirmed that former records ombudsman Darlena Potter left March 1.