Committee named to advise on new judge
CASPER (WNE) — A screening committee for Wyoming’s next federal district judge has been appointed by state Democratic leadership, the party said on Tuesday.
The six-member committee, which includes lawyers, party leaders and a state representative, will review applicants for the position through Nov. 5.
Freudenthal, who joined Wyoming’s federal district court in 2010, announced in July that she will enter into semi-retirement next year, taking a senior status on the bench. That means she can take a lighter caseload and has more say in which cases to take on.
Freudenthal is the Equality State’s first female federal judge, appointed by former President Barack Obama.
Her replacement will be chosen by President Joe Biden, who will consider recommendations from Wyoming Democratic Party Chair Joe Barbuto following the screening committee’s review.
“...I’ve brought together a group of individuals with extensive backgrounds in law, leadership, and Wyoming...,” Barbuto said in a release Monday. “Given their breadth of knowledge and experience, I will lean heavily on their recommendations before making my own. A lifetime appointment to a position of such importance deserves a high degree of scrutiny and that’s exactly what we’re providing.”
Williams sworn in to represent House District 2
LUSK (WNE) — J.D. Williams of Lusk was sworn in as a member of the 66th Wyoming Legislature on Friday in the House Chamber of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne.
Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox administered the oath of office and Speaker of the Wyoming House Eric Barlow presided over the ceremony.
Following the administration of the oath of office from Chief Justice Fox, Speaker Barlow and legislators welcomed Williams.
Teton County health officials unanimously say now is not the time to end mask mandate
JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson Hole health officials from the hospital, Board of Health and Health Department said unanimously this week that now is not the time to lift the mask mandate in Teton County.
“My recommendation would be to continue as we are for the time being,” said Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell, one of several officials to promote the continuation of the mask mandate. “We will continue to continuously evaluate the system, and should that recommendation change at any point, of course we would make both the commission and the town council aware.”
Riddell’s advice followed an hour of public comment Monday dominated by a newly active coalition of citizens called the Mountain Freedom Alliance, which wants the mask mandate lifted.