Wyoming files court challenges of June oil and gas lease sale
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon has announced that Wyoming is taking legal action to “protect the oil and gas industry.”
The state has filed a motion to intervene in a pair of cases that were filed by a coalition of advocacy groups seeking to challenge the June 2022 Bureau of Land Management oil and gas lease sale.
Wyoming is joining the BLM and other states to defend the lease sale.
The coalition of advocacy groups allege that the Bureau’s lease sale violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.
In its opposition filings, Wyoming challenged the groups’ claims and asked the court to allow it to intervene because the state’s sovereign and economic interests will be adversely affected if the lawsuit succeeds.
The state argues in both briefings that it has a legally protected economic interest in the outcome of this case, and the legal challenge threatens the state’s interest.
The filings note that the oil and gas lease sale collected over $13 million in bonus bids, entitling the state to more than $6 million in revenue.
Bears are back on Moose-Wilson Road
JACKSON (WNE) — Hold your horsepower. The bears are back on the Moose-Wilson Road.
The road that runs from Teton Village to Moose is seeing its annual increase in bear activity once again, since the corridor is lined with hawthorn, chokecherry and serviceberry shrubs, which produce the very berries black bears eat in preparation for hibernation.
“While there is no way to measure whether it is a 5% or 40% increase, we know activity is up because the food source there is hardy,” said Valerie Gohlke, public affairs specialist with Grand Teton National Park.
Berry production along the Moose-Wilson Road, which winds along the foothills of the Tetons, has been abundant this year, so the risk of bears on the road has increased.
The short viewing distances, dense vegetation and narrow road can make it challenging to spot bears while driving. To reduce the chance of human-bear conflict, officials with the Grand Teton National Park recommend:
•Following direction from park staff
•Remaining inside a vehicle while observing bears
•Driving slowly, since bears frequently cross the roadway
•Respecting no-parking zones
•Viewing only from zones identified with signs
•Remaining patient to allow for positive bear-viewing