Gillette to host international youth gathering that could bring 55,000
GILLETTE (WNE) — An international Christian youth gathering that in the past has drawn more than 55,000 people will be held in Gillette in 2024.
The International Pathfinder Camporee, an event put on by Seventh-Day Adventist churches that happens every five years, will take place at Cam-plex in August 2024.
For the last few months, Campbell County Convention & Visitors Bureau and Cam-plex staff have worked with the International Pathfinder Camporee to move its event to Gillette.
Jessica Seders, executive director of the visitors center, said the event could have $25 million in economic impact, and it will be the largest event Campbell County has ever hosted, attracting more than 50,000 people from more than 100 countries.
It has previously been held in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, since 1999.
Pathfinders is similar to a coed Scout club, and it’s organized by local Seventh-day Adventist churches. The clubs earn merit badges, learn outdoor skills, go camping, learn Bible knowledge and have fun being involved in community service projects.
Jeff Esposito, general manager of Cam-plex, said the events facility “is perfectly able to ramp up and host a group of this size.”
“This decision is a testament to our community and its ability to not only draw large international events with our world class facilities but our commitment to support one another for the good of our community,” Seders said in a press release.
Unemployment rate falls again
PINEDALE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ Research and Planning section announced on Tuesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.8% in December. It was reported at 5.1% in November.
It’s the eighth month in a row Wyoming’s unemployment rate dropped and it falls well below the national unemployment rate of 6.7%.
Gov. Mark Gordon tweeted the information, as well as a graph made by WDWS’ research and planning that tracked the unemployment rate.
Sublette County, however, lagged behind other counties. The county registered a 5.7 percent unemployment rate, the third highest in Wyoming behind Natrona County (6.5%) and Sweetwater County (5.8%).
The numbers indicate a recovery in Wyoming’s economy, although unemployment rates in 19 counties fall shy of where they were from Dec. 2019.
Research and planning has scheduled the release of January unemployment numbers for March 8.
A WalletHub study released also on Tuesday concluded Wyoming has the country’s ninth-best unemployment rate recovery. That study analyzed four metrics: the state’s most recent unemployment data compared to rates from a year prior, not seasonally adjusted continued claims over the past year and overall unemployment rate.