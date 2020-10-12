Entries accepted for Wyoming Wildlife photo contest
RAWLINS (WNE) — Submissions for the 2020 Wyoming Wildlife magazine annual photo contest are being accepted online until midnight Nov. 23.
Winning entries will be published in the February 2021 photo issue of Wyoming Wildlife.
“Photographers from around the world have the opportunity to showcase the unique and awe-inspiring shots they’ve taken in Wyoming,” said Tracie Binkerd, magazine editor.
In addition to a magazine feature, the grand-prize winner for the best overall photo will receive $600 and a $350 voucher for a print of their shot on metal, gallery mount or other canvas at Artizen Photo Printing.
Prizes are also offered for first, second and third places in each of the four photo categories. Honorable mentions will also be recognized.
Contestants can submit up to 10 photographs; the maximum size for each is 9 MB. Each must represent one of the following categories: — Wildlife: wild mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and insects — Scenic: landmarks, scenery or inanimate objects are prominent — Recreation: people enjoying the outdoors through hunting, fishing, hiking, backpacking, skiing or other outdoor activities — Flora: wildflowers, foliage, fruiting bodies or other parts of plants. Submissions are accepted online only.
Photos must have been taken in Wyoming and cannot have been previously submitted to or taken on assignment for Wyoming Wildlife.
Employees of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioners and their immediate families are ineligible.
Photographers are encouraged to practice ethical photography, keeping an appropriate distance and respecting animals and their habitats.
For more information, complete submission guidelines and prizes, visit wgfd. wyo.gov/About-Us/Wyoming-Wildlife/ Photo-Contest-Entry. For questions, contact Patrick Owen at 307-777-4547 or patrick.owen@wyo.gov.
Snow King gets nod to expand in three directions
JACKSON (WNE) — The Bridger-Teton National Forest is moving forward with a plan for Snow King Mountain that allows the ski resort’s infrastructure to spread out in three directions: to the east, west and over the backside into Leeks Canyon.
Snow King Mountain Resort had requested all of those expansion areas, which include two boundary adjustments, and all were part of a draft decision released Friday morning by the Bridger-Teton.
Other elements of Snow King’s plans that moved forward as part of a “preferred alternative” in the forest’s final environmental impact statement include new ski runs, a longer and wider summit access road, summit restaurant, a zip line, mountain bike trails, magic carpet conveyors, a backside ski lift and a gondola to replace the Summit Lift.
Almost everything that Snow King Mountain Resort asked for going into the federal planning process in 2018 has held up so far, which pleased Ryan Stanley, the ski area’s general manager.
“I thought it was really positive and exciting,” Stanley told the Jackson Hole Daily on Friday.
In conjunction with the 32-page decision document, the Bridger-Teton also issued a 293-page final environmental impact statement and a 165-page “response to comments documents.” All those documents, which are posted at JHNewsAndGuide.com, lay out what Snow King will be allowed to do in detail — and their potential impacts. Although the documents released Friday constitute a “decision,” that decision is a draft, and an objection process lies ahead. Objections are due by Nov. 23.
The forthcoming objection process, which is relatively new to the Forest Service, is intended to avert litigation by striking compromises between parties that commented on the draft plans but don’t like what they see in the final.