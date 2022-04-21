Jackson nonprofit helps Ukrainians gain Temporary Protected Status
JACKSON (WNE) — Ukrainians living in Jackson Hole on a visa or an expired visa could qualify for a newly established Temporary Protected Status.
Local nonprofit Immigrant Hope is offering free consultations to help residents in Jackson Hole and Teton Valley, Idaho, gauge qualification for the new status, which protects foreign nationals from deportation.
Ukrainians who entered the U.S. by April 11 are eligible to apply for 18 months of deportation protection and work authorization, according to a Federal Register notice. Applications for the status opened Tuesday.
Immigrant Hope said there are about 30 to 40 Ukrainians living in Jackson who may qualify.
Cheyenne police seek suspect in connection with shooting
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Cheyenne police detectives have identified a suspect in the March 29 shooting that took place near the 100 block of West Fifth Street.
Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Jesus Franco-Ortiz, 30, of Cheyenne, who may have fled to Mexico sometime after the 3:45 a.m. shooting.
On April 1, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Franco-Ortiz, who has been charged with attempted murder. During the shooting, investigating officers located a 32-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported by ambulance for treatment and remains hospitalized.
The case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department Detective Bureau.